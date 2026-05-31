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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record

IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 Final aiming for back-to-back titles. Virat Kohli headlines RCB’s title quest, while captain Rajat Patidar could create history by becoming the first skipper to win IPL trophies in his first two seasons.

RCB won their first IPL final in 2025. Image Credit: ANI
RCB won their first IPL final in 2025. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 09:59 IST

IPL 2026 Final: Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, have the chance to join the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians to become only the third team to win back-to-back championships. Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans at home stands in RCB’s way as they chase their second Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. Having suffered 17 trophyless years, the Royal Challengers has not had the best of times when it comes to the finals. They have made it to the final of the tournament four times before tonight, including once under the captaincy of Virat Kohli. Here is a look at their record in the finals ahead of the RCB vs GT clash.

IPL 2026 Final: How has Royal Challengers Bengaluru performed in the IPL final?

Date Opponent Venue Result Score
May 24, 2009 Deccan Chargers Johannesburg Lost DC: 143/6, RCB: 137/9
May 28, 2011 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Lost CSK: 205/5, RCB: 147/8
May 29, 2016 Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru Lost SRH: 208/7, RCB: 200/7
Jun 3, 2025 Punjab Kings Ahmedabad Won RCB: 190/9, PBKS: 184/7
May 31, 2026 Gujarat Titans Ahmedabad N.A. To be played

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have played in the IPL final four times. On these four occasions, they finished as runner-up thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016. It was only last year when Rajat Patidar led RCB to the trophy in his first year as captain. Notably, the Royal Challengers have won the only time they batted first in the final. Prior to 2025, all their losses in the final came while chasing, despite having possibly the best player in chases in the history of the game in their team, Virat Kohli.

IPL 2026 Final: How can Rajat Patidar overtake MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to make this unique record in RCB vs GT?

There is no doubt over the fact that MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are the best captains in the history of the IPL. The two Indian cricketers won the trophy five times each as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians. However, if Rajat Patidar’s RCB win tonight against GT, then he would become the first captain to win the trophy twice in his first two seasons as the skipper. In its history, IPL has only witnessed two captains other than Patidar to win the trophy in their first year. Shane Warne did it with the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season in 2008, while Hardik Pandya did it with the Gujarat Titans in 2022. However, neither won the trophy in the following year, even though Pandya came close with GT finishing as runner-up. Patidar, tonight, would have an opportunity to create history as RCB chase a second title against GT. 

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IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record
Tags: gujarat-titanshome-hero-pos-6IPL 2026IPL 2026 finalIPL Final RecordRajat PatidarRCB vs GTRoyal Challengers Bengalurushubman gillvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record
IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record
IPL 2026 Final, RCB vs GT: How Has Virat Kohli-Starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru Performed in Finals? Rajat Patidar Approaches Special Record
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