Chamba Municipal Election Result 2026: Check Ward Wise Winner List, Panchayat Samiti & Zila Parishad Counting Updates

Himachal Pradesh municipal election result 2026 update: The countdown has begun for the results of the Chamba Municipal Corporation (MC) elections, which will be declared today on May 31. The entire counting process is being conducted under strict surveillance and high security arrangements. Votes are being counted at designated counting centres, with no entry permitted within a 100-metre radius without an official pass. Special security forces have been deployed to ensure law and order during the entire counting exercise.

Chamba Municipal Corporation Election Results For Panchayat Samiti, Zila Parishad Seats

The counting is being conducted in multiple stages. In the first round, results of Panchayat Samiti candidates will be declared, followed by the counting of Zila Parishad seats.

Once the counting is completed, the results will be forwarded to the respective Deputy Commissioners for final recommendations. After receiving approval from the Deputy Commissioners, the final results for all seats will be formally announced.

Officials expect that results for all councillor seats will be declared by 11 am, with the full picture becoming clear around noon, as counting begins at 9 am.

High Voter Turnout Despite Rainfall

Polling for the third and final phase of Panchayati Raj Institutions in Himachal Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 80.59% on Saturday, despite widespread rainfall across the state.

Among districts, Sirmaur recorded the highest turnout at 85.18%, followed closely by Kullu at 84.66%. Lahaul Spiti reported the lowest turnout in the state at 71.05%.

District-Wise Voter Turnout

Six districts recorded voter turnout above the 80% mark. These include:

Sirmaur: 85.18%

Kullu: 84.66%

Solan: 83.85%

Shimla: 82.74%

Mandi: 81.63%

Chamba: 80.68%

Colour-Coded Ballot System for Smooth Voting

To streamline the voting process, the administration used a colour-coded ballot paper system for different categories of posts. The classification was as follows:

White: Ward members

Yellow: Up-pradhans

Green: Pradhans

Pink: Panchayat Samiti members

Blue: Zila Parishad members

Three-Phase Electoral Exercise in Himachal Pradesh

The Panchayati Raj elections in Himachal Pradesh were conducted in three phases:

Phase 1: May 26

Phase 2: May 28

Phase 3: May 30

This large-scale democratic exercise aims to elect a total of 31,182 public representatives across the state. These include 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 up-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 Panchayat Samiti members, and 251 Zila Parishad members.

Out of the total candidates, 10,854 representatives were elected unopposed.

Three-Phase Election

The three-phase election covered nearly 50.89 lakh eligible voters across Himachal Pradesh.

Turnout in the earlier phases also remained strong. Phase 1 recorded 78.9% voting across 1,293 panchayats, while Phase 2 saw an even higher turnout of 80% across 1,276 panchayats.

For the Congress, led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the elections are being seen as a crucial test of public support and governance performance.

For the opposition, represented by Leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur, the results present an opportunity to demonstrate political influence and strength on the ground.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Municipal Elections Results 2026 Live Updates