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Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast

Mumbai may see brief, scattered showers on 31 May 2026 along with partly sunny and humid conditions. Thunderstorms are possible in some areas, but rainfall will be short and not continuous.

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026 (Image: ANI)
Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026 (Image: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 06:59 IST

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: In its second long range monsoon forecast, IMD has given a more definite and alarming outlook of rainfall in Maharashtra this monsoon. The forecast calls for much below normal rainfall for the entire monsoon across the state. Some of the isolated areas in central Maharashtra and parts of Marathwada could get near to seasonal averages while most of the areas like Konkan would likely face significant rainfall deficiency. Though it is June, the rains across the state are expected to be light, indicating a poor beginning to this monsoon season.

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Is It Going To Rain Today?

On 31 May 2026 in Mumbai, it’s expected to be pretty hot and also humid, with partly sunny spells here and there. During morning, a thunderstorm in spots could show up, then later on there may be quick showers in a few areas. Temperatures could climb to about 36°C so the afternoon will feel warm and a bit stuffy, while the minimum is likely to hover around 29°C. The IMD has put out a yellow thunderstorm watch for some parts of Mumbai, so light rain plus gusty winds could happen for short stretches. So yes, rain is not ruled out today, but it should be scattered, short lived and more episodic, not the kind of steady heavy downpour that keeps going.

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Check 10 Day Forecast

Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast

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Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: When Is Monsoon Set To Arrive?

At the same time, IMD has also said that the monsoon might reach India in the next seven days. An exact date has not yet been established but meteorologists have indicated that the favorable conditions are likely to develop over Kerala and southern India during the next week for its onset. It is the start of seasonal monsoon movement over the country while concerns of the overall weakness of monsoon remain. Rainfall deficiencies are projected to increase during the season, with the forecast period being difficult for areas that rely on agriculture in the state of Maharashtra, as the water supply may be a constraint in these regions.

Also Read: Viral Video: Massive Dust Storm Sweeps Across Rajasthan, Turns Sky Orange; Plunges Several Areas Into Darkness Amid Near-Zero Visibility | WATCH

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Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast
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Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast
Mumbai Weather Today 31 May 2026: Monsoon Expected To Arrive In Next Seven Days, Check 10-Day Forecast
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