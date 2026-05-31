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Home > India News > Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games

Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games

Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi's body was recovered from Ghaziabad, with a bullet wound on his back. The tragic incident comes just days after he qualified for the Para Asian Games scheduled to be held in Japan this year.

Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi's body was recovered from Ghaziabad (IMAGE: X)
Para-athlete Chirag Tyagi's body was recovered from Ghaziabad (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Priya Pareek
Published: Sun 2026-05-31 00:56 IST

Chirag Tyagi, a national-level para-athlete, was shot dead in Ghaziabad on Saturday, days after he qualified for the Para Asian Games. The incident took place when Tyagi was on the way to his native place from Delhi. He was shot in the back, as per the premilinary reports. Chirag Tyagi, a resident of Muradnagar in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead in the Sai Upvan locality. The tragic incident comes just two days after Tyagi had qualified for the Para Asian Games scheduled to be held in Japan this year. He had won a gold medal in the 400-metre race at a national championship in Bengaluru. 

Chirag Tyagi’s father, Manoj Tyagi, a farmer from Basantpur Sethli village in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area, is in grief. Chirag was his only son. His uncle said Chirag had gone to Bengaluru for a training camp. After staying there for a week, he reached Delhi on May 29 and stayed at Nehru Stadium. Chirag was expected to reach home by 3 pm but his phone was switched off. And his family learned about his death from police.

Chirag’s uncle, Rajesh Tyagi, said, “My nephew last called home at 8:10 a.m. He said he was on his way home. He first called his father, but when the call was not answered, he informed my younger brother.Whenever Chirag came home from Delhi, he would always call in advance and let us know he was coming. But today, after Chirag’s call, we received a call from the police informing us that his body had been found. Police are investigating it as a murder case. We do not suspect anyone.”

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Who Was Chirag Tyagi?

Tyagi had represented India in the 100-metre and 400-metre sprint events. He earned recognition for his performances at both national and international competitions and was a well-known para-athlete. Tyagi was a resident of Basantpur Saithli village under the Muradnagar police station limits in Ghaziabad. District Para Association secretary Monu Kumar said that Chirag Tyagi won a gold medal in the 400-meter race and a silver medal in the 1500-meter race. He was returning home after this achievement.

Chirag Tyagi was one of India’s promising para runners. He represented Uttar Pradesh at the national level and mainly participated in running events under the T12 category, which is designated for athletes with visual impairments. Chirag Tyagi won a bronze medal with an excellent performance in the men’s 100m T36 event in Dubai 2026 Para Athletics Grand Prix. He won a silver medal in the 100 meters and a gold medal in the 400 meters in national competitions in National Para Athletics Championship. Chirag Tyagi has also qualified for the Asian Games (Asian Para Games) on the back of his consistently excellent performance. He also competed in the T12 category.

Who Killed Chirag Tyagi?

Police were informed about the incident around 3 pm, following which teams reached the spot and began their investigation. The body was subsequently sent for post-mortem. An investigation is currently underway and so far, one suspect has been taken into custody for interrogation based on CCTV footage. Tyag’s family has been informed about his death. Chirag’s uncle said it was a murder but added that the family had no known enmity with anyone in the village or elsewhere.

 Confirming the incident, ACP Kotwali (Ghaziabad) Upasana Pandey told PTI that Tyagi’s body was found at Sai Upvan in the Kotwali Police Station area of Ghaziabad district. Pandey further said that the motive behind the murder is not yet clear. Police are investigating all possible angles and examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area. The exact cause of death will become clear after the post-mortem report is received.

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Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games
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Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games

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Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games
Who Was Chirag Tyagi? Para-Athlete Shot Dead In Ghaziabad Days After Qualifying For Para Asian Games
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