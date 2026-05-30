Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai bikaner delhi rain Abhishek Banerjee attack Asian Games 2026 congress Tesla Dawood Ibrahim RTI activist death Breaking News Ghaziabad Indian National Sentenced To 10 Years In US Trafficking donald trump health Chris Gayle CNG price hike Mumbai
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

The IMD has issued an “Extremely Severe Alert” warning of thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms, heavy rain, and winds up to 90 kmph in parts of Delhi-NCR.

Extremely severe weather alert for Delhi NCR (Image: X)
Extremely severe weather alert for Delhi NCR (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 18:10 IST

An “Extremely Severe Alert” has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the residents of Delhi along with other areas in the vicinity. The warning message was directly sent on the mobile phones and warned the people against dangerous weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, gales, rainfall, and hailstorms. The warning further stated that some places were likely to experience severe thunderstorms along with lightning, and the wind speed is expected to remain within the range of 60 and 80 kmph, with the gust speed touching 90 kmph.

The alert comes amid a dramatic shift in weather across north and central India, where intense heatwave conditions have recently given way to thunderstorms, dust storms and heavy rain. Meteorologists have warned that such weather systems can develop rapidly and bring sudden temperature drops, poor visibility and localised flooding in vulnerable areas. The latest advisory shows the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall along with hailstorm activity in several places.

Authorities urge people to stay indoors as strong winds and lightning loom

As per reports, officials have advised residents to remain indoors while the storm system passes through the region. People have been asked not to take shelter under trees and to stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas that could become dangerous during severe weather.

You Might Be Interested In

Authorities have also urged citizens to secure loose objects kept outdoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. Disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation and have asked people to pay attention to official weather advisories and emergency alerts issued through government channels.

Relief from heat as cloudy skies bring major weather change

The warning coincides with a noticeable change in conditions across Delhi-NCR, where residents woke up to cooler weather after days of scorching temperatures. Cloud cover, lower temperatures and the possibility of rain brought relief from the intense heat that had gripped the region over the past several days.

According to reports, a yellow alert remains in place for Delhi, with the IMD warning of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds later in the day. The change in weather was also reflected in temperature readings. At Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. This was two degrees below the seasonal average and slightly lower than Friday’s minimum temperature.

Cooler days ahead as rain and gusty winds curb temperatures

According to the IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, lower than the readings recorded earlier this week. The weather department believes the combination of cloud cover, rain spells and strong winds will help keep temperatures under control over the next few days.

For now, officials are urging Delhi residents to remain cautious and stay updated as the severe weather system moves through the region. With thunderstorms, hail and powerful winds forecast, authorities say preparedness and timely action will be crucial in reducing risks.

Also Read: Jammu & Kashmir Weather Today [May 30, 2026]: Heavy Rain Brings Relief In Udhampur, Jammu Set to Sizzle With 44°C, Check 10-Day Forecast Here   

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm
Tags: delhi raindelhi weatherdelhi weather alerthome-hero-pos-15

RELATED News

LanguageNext Marks 15 Years of French Courses for Canadian Immigration

'Chacha Ki Daring Toh Dekho': Elderly Man Risks His Life To...

DK Shivakumar Chooses June 3 For His Oath Ceremony

BharathCloud Aligns with BDIA at Bharat Digital Samvad to Advance India’s Sovereign AI Infrastructure Vision

Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Heat

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

ENG-W vs IND-W Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd T20I match on TV and Online In India?

AI Could Threaten India’s IT Jobs: Warns EY, Calls For Rethink Of Growth Strategy

Vinesh Phogat’s Asian Games 2026 Dream Ends in Heartbreak! Wrestling Legend Crashes Out of Trials, Leaves Mat With Emotional ‘Mai Waapis Aungi’ Cry

Meta Collecting Employee Computer Usage Data To Train AI: Raising Privacy Concers And GDRP Scrutiny

Horoscope Tomorrow 31 May, 2026: Daily Astrology Predictions For All Zodiac Signs

India Is Rapidly Embracing AI In Hiring And Workplaces Despite Ongoing Cocerns About Job Loss

Asian Games 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Earns Team India Call-up; Shubman Gill And Suryakumar Yadav Miss Out | Check Full Probables Squad

Delhi-NCR Weather: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Bring Respite From Heat

Tesla Model Y Premium RWD Launched In India At Rs 50.89 Lakh

Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm
Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm
Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm
Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

QUICK LINKS