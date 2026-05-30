Why Did Phones Buzz Across Delhi? Weather Department Issues ‘Extremely Severe Alert’ For Rain And Thunderstorm

An “Extremely Severe Alert” has been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to the residents of Delhi along with other areas in the vicinity. The warning message was directly sent on the mobile phones and warned the people against dangerous weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, gales, rainfall, and hailstorms. The warning further stated that some places were likely to experience severe thunderstorms along with lightning, and the wind speed is expected to remain within the range of 60 and 80 kmph, with the gust speed touching 90 kmph.

The alert comes amid a dramatic shift in weather across north and central India, where intense heatwave conditions have recently given way to thunderstorms, dust storms and heavy rain. Meteorologists have warned that such weather systems can develop rapidly and bring sudden temperature drops, poor visibility and localised flooding in vulnerable areas. The latest advisory shows the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall along with hailstorm activity in several places.

Authorities urge people to stay indoors as strong winds and lightning loom

As per reports, officials have advised residents to remain indoors while the storm system passes through the region. People have been asked not to take shelter under trees and to stay away from electric poles and waterlogged areas that could become dangerous during severe weather.

Authorities have also urged citizens to secure loose objects kept outdoors and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve. Disaster management teams are closely monitoring the situation and have asked people to pay attention to official weather advisories and emergency alerts issued through government channels.

Relief from heat as cloudy skies bring major weather change

The warning coincides with a noticeable change in conditions across Delhi-NCR, where residents woke up to cooler weather after days of scorching temperatures. Cloud cover, lower temperatures and the possibility of rain brought relief from the intense heat that had gripped the region over the past several days.

According to reports, a yellow alert remains in place for Delhi, with the IMD warning of light rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds later in the day. The change in weather was also reflected in temperature readings. At Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning. This was two degrees below the seasonal average and slightly lower than Friday’s minimum temperature.

Cooler days ahead as rain and gusty winds curb temperatures

According to the IMD, Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius, lower than the readings recorded earlier this week. The weather department believes the combination of cloud cover, rain spells and strong winds will help keep temperatures under control over the next few days.

For now, officials are urging Delhi residents to remain cautious and stay updated as the severe weather system moves through the region. With thunderstorms, hail and powerful winds forecast, authorities say preparedness and timely action will be crucial in reducing risks.

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