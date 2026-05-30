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Home > India News > Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH

Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee faced protests during his visit to Sonarpur, West Bengal, where he met families affected by post-poll violence. Eggs and stones were allegedly thrown at him while protesters raised "chor chor" slogans. Banerjee blamed the BJP, calling the incident politically motivated.

Eggs, Stones Thrown At Abhishek Banerjee Amid Protests (Screengrab Via X)
Eggs, Stones Thrown At Abhishek Banerjee Amid Protests (Screengrab Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 17:49 IST

Tensions flared in West Bengal’s Sonarpur on Saturday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was attacked during a visit to meet families allegedly affected by post-poll violence. According to the reports, Banerjee faced protests from a group of people during the visit, with eggs and stones allegedly hurled at him as he moved through the area. The incident led to a brief security scare, prompting personnel accompanying the TMC leader to quickly escort him away from the crowd.

Eggs And Stones Thrown During Visit

The incident occurred when Banerjee arrived in Sonarpur to interact with families who were reportedly impacted by violence following recent elections.

After the TMC leader had started his journey, the protesters taking notice allegedly started protesting against him as well. Eggs and stones were allegedly thrown at him, leading to a riot at the place. Clip shared over social media showed the security team creating an outer ring around Banerjee and escorting him through the crowd as the protests erupted.

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Security Tightens

In the midst of the protests, Banerjee was seen wearing a safety helmet while a security guard tried to keep him from the stones being thrown by the protesters.

The security presence was well evident throughout the disturbances as officers and aides tried to escort the TMC MP out of the area without any trouble. Videos from the scene showed a heavy security cordon around Banerjee as slogans echoed from the crowd.

‘Chor Chor’ Slogans Raised During Protest

During the confrontation, BJP workers allegedly raised “chor chor” slogans against Banerjee. The slogan-shouting continued as protesters gathered around the route of his visit, adding to the tense atmosphere in the area.

Locals were also reported to have confronted the TMC leader during the programme, leading to further commotion. Reacting to the attack, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating the protest and violence.

Speaking after the incident, he alleged that the entire episode had been planned by the BJP. “It’s all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn’t even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen,” Banerjee said.

Visit Linked To Post-Poll Violence Cases

Banerjee had travelled to Sonarpur to meet families who were allegedly affected by post-poll violence and to assess their situation on the ground.

The visit was intended to provide support to those affected, but it quickly turned controversial after the protest and attack unfolded. The incident once again highlighted the sharp political rivalry between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal, where allegations and counter-allegations over political violence continue to dominate public discourse.

ALSO READ: Chacha Ki Daring Toh Dekho’: Elderly Man Risks His Life to Allegedly Record Neighbour; Watch Viral Video

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Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH
Tags: Abhishek Banerjee attackBJP protest Sonarpurchor chor sloganseggs thrown at Abhishek Banerjeehome-hero-pos-2post-poll violence BengalTMC BJP clashTMC MP Sonarpur visitWest Bengal political violence

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Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH
Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH
Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH
Viral Video: Eggs, Stones Thrown At TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee As Locals Raise ‘Chor Chor’ Slogans | WATCH

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