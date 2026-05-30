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Home > India News > Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?

Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?

DK Shivakumar is set to be sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister on June 3 at 4:10 pm after being chosen as the Congress Legislature Party leader.

Shivakumar to take oath on 3rd June (Image: ANI, file photo)
Shivakumar to take oath on 3rd June (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 17:09 IST

Karnataka’s next Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to take oath on June 3 at 4:10 pm, bringing an end to days of political speculation following Siddaramaiah’s resignation. Speaking to journalists in Bengaluru on Saturday, Shivakumar confirmed the date of the swearing-in ceremony while a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was underway to formally elect him as the leader of Congress MLAs in the state. When asked whether the oath-taking ceremony would be held on June 3, Shivakumar gave a brief but clear response, saying, “third, third.” Earlier in the day, he left for the CLP meeting amid a show of support from party workers and supporters who gathered in large numbers outside his residence. Visuals also showed Shivakumar touching the steps of the Vidhan Soudha before entering the building, a gesture seen as a mark of respect before taking over the state’s top post.

Astrologers, auspicious timing and the choice of June 3

As per reports, the June 3 date appears to have been selected after consultations with astrologers. Aaradhya, an astrologer who met Shivakumar earlier, told reporters that he had advised the Congress leader to hold the swearing-in ceremony on June 3 at 5:15 pm.

According to a report by NDTV, Shivakumar, who is known to be deeply religious, consulted astrologer Bellur Dwarakanath before finalising the date. The astrologer reportedly identified 4:10 pm on June 3 as the “shubh muhurat” or auspicious time for the oath-taking ceremony.

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Rahul Gandhi’s availability also said to be a factor

Apart from astrological considerations, political scheduling is also believed to have played a role in fixing the date. Sources said another key reason behind choosing June 3 was the availability of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony, as per reports. 

With the date and timing now effectively confirmed, attention has shifted to the formal election of Shivakumar as CLP leader and preparations for the oath ceremony. The event is expected to draw senior Congress leaders and supporters as Karnataka prepares to welcome its new Chief Minister on June 3.

Congress moves ahead with leadership transition after Siddaramaiah’s exit

The leadership change comes days after Siddaramaiah stepped down as Chief Minister on May 28. At the time, he said his resignation was voluntary and based on the suggestion of the Congress high command. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot accepted his resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

However, Siddaramaiah was asked to continue in office until alternative arrangements were made. The ongoing CLP meeting is expected to formally clear the way for Shivakumar’s elevation as the new Chief Minister, making him the Congress party’s choice to lead Karnataka into its next political phase.

Also Read: Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away at 84: Trending Tributes Pour In as Actor Rushes to Chennai from Dubai    

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Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?
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Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?

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Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?
Why Did Karnataka’s Next CM DK Shivakumar Choose June 3 For His Oath Ceremony?
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