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Home > India News > Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents

Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents

Ratangarh Weather Update: A huge dust storm has been spotted moving across parts of Churu district. Read the latest IMD forecast and weather alert.

Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents
Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Sat 2026-05-30 15:47 IST

Dust sweeping over Rajasthan from farms helps in spraying it back into the soil The massive dust storm is moving towards Ratangarh of Churu district, Rajasthan with a wall of dust towering over the road circles some media channels reported on Saturday, May 30, 2026. The sudden change in weather has left many parts of the state under its spell with a massive dust cloud being reported over Rajasthan. Visuals captured on videos on social media show a towering wall of dust sweeping rapidly through the area and reducing visibility to near zero.

Dust Storm Near Ratangarh Dust cloud, is reported to be moving towards Ratangarh of Churu district, Rajasthan, which is a region prone to dust-laden winds during the pre-monsoon season. Residents reported strong winds and the rapid worsening of visibility as the dust storm approached. Social media users and weather enthusiasts posted videos of the dust cloud approaching the area.

Why Is Rajasthan Witnessing Dust Storms?

According to the latest meteorological forecasts, Rajasthan has seen a very unstable weather pattern due to active western disturbances (windy systems) and varying wind patterns. These wind systems have triggered dust storms, thunderstorms, hailstorms and patchy rainfalls across many parts of the state in the last couple of weeks.

How does a dust storm mess up daily life?

Dust storms negatively impact the everyday life. Here are some of the disturbances that a dust storm can cause:

  • Reduced visibility of roads and highways
  • Transportation service disruptions
  • Temporary power cuts
  • Increased respiratory discomfort, especially for children and the elderly
  • Weak structures, hoardings and trees damage
  • Residents advised to stay indoors during intense wind activity

IMD Weather Outlook

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, strong gusty winds and dust storm activity in northwestern parts of India, including Rajasthan. Similar weather conditions was reported across the state during the last few weeks, bringing brief respite from scorching temperatures, but also causing major disruptions.

Safety reminder:

  • If you are residing within the affected area please:
  • Do not travel unnecessarily during the storm.
  • Stay indoors unless necessary, keep windows/doors shut.
  • Wear mask or keep nose and mouth covered if you have to go outside.
  • Drive carefully as visibility may be low.
  • Stay tuned to official weather updates and alerts issued by the local administration.

Summary

The coming dust storm near Ratangarh, Churu, is a reminder of just how unsettled the weather has been in the state of Rajasthan lately. While a dust or sand storm can bring brief relief from the blistering heat, it can also present risks to public safety and transport. People are thus encouraged to stay vigilant and keep an eye open on official weather updates during the day.

Also Read: North India Weather Update: Intense Thunderstorms to Hit Haryana, Delhi NCR, and Rajasthan Today; Timings and Temperature Drop Explained

Disclaimer: This article is based on weather observations, publicly available reports, social media visuals, and forecasts issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at the time of publication. Weather conditions can change rapidly, and the intensity, path, or impact of dust storms may vary. Readers are advised to follow official IMD updates and local administration advisories for the latest information and safety instructions.

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Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents

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Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents

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Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents
Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents
Rajasthan Weather News (30 May, 2026): Massive Dust Storm Moves Towards Ratangarh, IMD Issues Warning To Residents
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