India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming : Where to Watch Unity Cup Football match on TV and Online In India?

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Football Unity Cup: The third-place playoff of the Unity Cup 2026 will be played at the Valley Stadium in South East London where India will play Zimbabwe after both teams lost their respective semi-finals.

Despite the promise, India went down 2-0 to Jamaica. Courtney Clarke put Jamaica ahead early on but Kaheim Dixon sealed the win in the last quarter. The Blue Tigers thought they had got one back, but the goal was disallowed and any hopes of a comeback were over.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, were beaten 2-0 by Nigeria in the all African semi final. Femi Azeez scored the opening goal in the fourth minute and another later in the match as Nigeria reached the final to play Brazil.

India’s recent form still a worry. They last won a major tournament seven months ago when they beat Oman on penalties to win bronze at the CAFA Nations Cup, apart from a win over Hong Kong. Defensive issues have also persisted, their last clean sheet coming against Afghanistan. The attack has been equally inconsistent, scoring just four goals in the last five matches.

Now, Khalid Jamil’s men face a tough challenge against Zimbabwe, under Kaitano Tembo. The African nation who were winners of the recently held Four Nations Football Tournament, also recorded a stunning victory over Asian champions, Qatar. Zimbabwe will also be eager to avenge their 5-3 defeat to India in the semi-final of the 2003 Afro-Asian Cup.

India vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Unity Cup 2026

When will the India vs Zimbabwe Unity Cup 2026 match take place?

The match between India vs Zimbabwe in Unity Cup 2025-26 is scheduled for Saturday 30 May 2026.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe Unity Cup 2026 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:00 PM IST in India on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

Where will the India vs Zimbabwe Unity Cup 2026 match be played?

The game will be held at the The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic FC in London.

Where to watch India vs Zimbabwe Unity Cup 2026 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, 30 May 2026.

India vs Zimbabwe Playing XI

India: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Roshan, Pramveer, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Ricky, Macarton, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Edmund Lalrindika, Sanan.

Zimbabwe: Sibanda; Mthunzi, Garananga, Maroodza; Fusire, Nakamba, Fabisch, Zemura; Munetsi, Zindoga, Chirewa.