Ajith Kumar’s Mother Mohini Mani Passes Away at 84: Tributes Pour In as Actor Rushes to Chennai from Dubai

A big wave of sadness has hit the film world because of the very sad news that Mohini Mani, the mother of the famous bollywood star Ajith Kumar has passed away. She died on Saturday, May 30 2026 in Chennai at the age of 84 after fighting health problems for a time. Mohini Mani was known for being a kind and gentle person. She was the strong support behind Ajith Kumar. When the news came out many important people, actors and fans sent messages of condolence on media making it the biggest trending topic in the country today.

The Sad Passing in Chennai

Mohini Mani had been dealing with health issues for the few months. According to reports from media she died peacefully on Saturday morning at a hospital in Chennai. She is survived by her three sons: Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.

This is a loss for the family, who also lost their father, P. Subramaniam Mani, a few years ago in March 2023 at the age of 85. The family and friends of Ajith Kumar are very sad. Are gathering to pay their last respects to Mohini Mani.

Ajith Kumar Returns From Overseas

When his mother died Ajith Kumar was in Dubai for work and racing. Soon as he heard the sad news he cut short his trip and rushed back to Chennai.

The last rites and cremation will take place at Ajith Kumar’s home in Palavakkam, Chennai. The family wants to keep the funeral private and has asked fans to respect their privacy during this time.

Leaders and Film Industry Mourn

The news of Mohini Manis death was a shock to the political world and the Tamil film industry. The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin was one of the first to send condolences. He called Ajith Kumar his ” brother” and said he did not have words to comfort him. He also said that Mohini Mani was a proud mother who was happy to see her son become a big star in the film world.

Many actors, directors and producers from the film industry also sent messages of condolence remembering Mohini Manis kindness and her background as a Sindhi from Kolkata who lived in Chennai.

Fans Around The World Show Support

There has been a surge of support for Ajith Kumar on social media. Fans are sharing photos of Ajith Kumar with his parents and sending messages of support. Thousands of fans are standing with Ajith Kumar praying that he and his brothers find the strength to deal with this loss. Fans are calling Ajith Kumar “Thala”. Saying they are with him during this difficult time. Mohini Manis death is a loss for Ajith Kumar and his family and they need the support of their fans. The fans of Ajith Kumar are showing that they care about him and his family and they are sad, about Mohini Manis death.

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