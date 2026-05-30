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Home > World News > Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition

Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition

A reporter asked Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio whether Islamabad would recognise Israel, but the question went unanswered during their Washington meeting.

Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition (Image: X)
Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition (Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-30 09:12 IST

A question about whether Pakistan would recognise Israel unexpectedly stole the spotlight during a meeting between Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Friday. The two leaders ended their talks with a reporter raising a question that was connected to US President Donald Trump’s call for various Arab and Muslim-majority countries to become part of the Abraham Accords and form diplomatic relations with Israel: ‘Will Pakistan recognise Israel?’ Dar and Rubio didn’t answer the question and both walked away without addressing the issue. The moment soon caught the attention of the internet, at a time when Washington is looking for more regional backing for its drive to seek a more comprehensive agreement to resolve the Middle East conflict with Iran and redefine relations in the region.

Watch The Video 

What Happened Here?

The trade off came as the US stepped up its efforts to broaden the Abraham Accords, a diplomatic initiative that was launched during Trump’s last term in office. Earlier this week, Trump publicly urged to normalise relations between Israel and other nations in the region, such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan, as part of a larger plan aimed at regional stability and a possible solution to the tensions with Iran. The initiative is viewed as an effort to expand the number of states ready to enter into diplomatic talks with Israel. As for Pakistan, however, it has been clear that it is not ready to shift its stance on the matter, even as discussions about possible realignments in the region gather pace in recent years.

Will Pakistan Recognize Israel?

Pakistan is one of the countries which have not yet recognised Israel and there is no diplomatic relationship between it and Israel. Islamabad has always insisted that recognition should be done only after the creation of an independent Palestine. Later, in a meeting with reporters, Dar repeated Pakistan’s stance, asserting that the nation still has a strong interest in the Palestinian cause and the citizens of Gaza. He said that it was imperative to achieve meaningful progress towards Palestinian statehood as a condition for a change in Islamabad’s policy towards Israel, Pakistani media reported. His words highlighted that Pakistan is still sticking to its traditional policy despite the prevailing pressure and dynamics in the Middle East.

(With Agency Inputs)

Also Read: US To Strike Cuba Today? Top US Military Officials Arrive In Cuba, Meet Cuban Officials in Guantanamo Bay

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Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition
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Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition
Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition
Watch: Pakistan Foreign Minister-Marco Rubio Face Awkward Question On Israel Recognition
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