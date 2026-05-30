Iran Dismisses Trump’s Claims On Peace Deal Calls It As ‘Mix Of Truth And Lies’

Iranian media linked to the military has rejected US President Donald Trump’s claims about a possible deal with Tehran, calling his comments “a mix of truth and lies” that do not match the agreement currently being discussed.

Iran Calls Trump’s Claims An ‘Attempt To Portray A Fabricated Victory’

Iran’s Fars News Agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), quoted Iran’s senior officials saying Trump’s remarks were “an attempt to portray a fabricated victory.”

The report, quoting informed sources, said a proposed agreement based on a “commitment for commitment” approach is in its final review stages in Iran. However, no final approval has been given yet.

Earlier, before a key White House meeting on the West Asia conflict, Trump said restrictions on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz had effectively ended and that maritime traffic was returning to normal. The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial global oil route through which nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.



“Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many! Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of ‘heading home!’ Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favourite President!” Trump wrote.





Tehran Rejects Hormuz Reopening, Nuclear Material Claims

Iranian media repeated Tehran’s stance, saying that “Iran’s arrangements for reopening Hormuz could include monitoring and inspection of ships, provision of services, and security measures.”

The reports rejected claims that Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz without any fees or conditions, saying the proposed agreement contains no such provision. According to the report, Iran would reopen the strategic waterway only after the blockade is lifted and under terms set by Tehran, which may involve ship inspections, monitoring, maritime services, and security measures.

Fars News Agency also dismissed Trump’s claim that Iran would dismantle or destroy its nuclear materials. Citing informed sources, the report said the claim had no basis and that the proposed agreement does not contain any such condition.

$12 Billion Frozen Assets, Hezbollah Ceasefire Key Issues in Talks

According to officials cited in the report, the most important part of the proposed deal is the immediate release of $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets. Tehran has reportedly made it clear that it will not move forward with the next stage of talks until the funds are released. The report added that achieving a complete ceasefire in Lebanon, in line with Hezbollah’s position, remains another major issue in the negotiations.



“Informed sources stressed there is no provision about destroying Tehran’s nuclear materials in the MoU, and described the claim as fundamentally baseless,” Iranian media quoted sources linked to the IRGC as saying.

The report added that Iran would move to the next phase of negotiations, including talks on sanctions relief and its nuclear programme, only after these conditions are fulfilled. It also said that any final deal would have to respect the Islamic Republic’s red lines and take into account its “complete distrust” of the United States.

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