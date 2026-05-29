Google Pixel 10 Pro India Sale Goes Live With Massive Discount, Cashback And EMI Offers; Check Latest Price

The recently launched smartphones from the Google Pixel series have been offered huge reductions on their prices in India. With that, it becomes relatively cheaper for people to purchase high-end smartphones. Both the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the Pixel 10a are presently on offer, along with cashbacks and discounts from banks. The sale is quite popular since the Google Pixel 10 Pro is considered one of the best Android smartphones released in 2026. Furthermore, the Pixel 10a mobile phone is now being promoted as an affordable phone for people who wish to buy a flagship phone with an affordability of less than ₹1 lakh, yet still get functionalities like software updates and artificial intelligence assistance, which can be found in other flagship phones.

Massive price cuts make the Google Pixel 10 Pro more attractive in India

Reports say that the premium Google Pixel 10 Pro has received one of its biggest discounts so far. The smartphone is now listed in India at ₹74,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, down from its original ₹79,999 price.

Additional offers are making the deal even better for Indian buyers. Customers using American Express cards on EMI transactions can get up to ₹7,500 instant discount. HDFC Bank credit card users can also avail up to ₹5,000 instant discount on eligible No-Cost EMI purchases, while HSBC Bank card holders can receive discounts of up to ₹3,000.

The device is available in multiple colour options, including Moonstone, Porcelain, Obsidian and Jade. Buyers can also find open-box and exchange offers on platforms like Best Buy internationally, although Indian users are mainly benefiting through Google Store India and partner retailers.

Compact flagship phone brings premium AI and camera features

The Google Pixel 10 Pro is being promoted as one of the best compact flagship smartphones currently available. It features a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming. Under the hood, the phone runs on Google’s Tensor G5 processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, allowing advanced AI processing and multitasking performance. Google has focused heavily on photography with this model.

The phone comes equipped with a three-rear camera system that consists of a 50MP main camera, a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 48MP ultrawide camera. In the front-facing department, consumers will find an autofocus selfie camera with 42MP. In addition, Google has integrated water-resistant, wireless charging, and biometric security options into its smartphone.

Pixel 10a targets budget buyers looking for long-term software support

The Google Pixel 10a has also been getting discounts in India, becoming one of the most affordable premium Android devices. Currently, the phone’s price is ₹48,999, along with other promotional offers that can be availed using the bank card. Google Store India is also offering up to ₹7,000 HDFC Bank cashback benefits and additional No-Cost EMI value offers for eligible customers.

The Pixel 10a comes with a 6.3-inch Actua OLED display capable of reaching peak brightness levels of 3,000 nits. It runs on Google’s Tensor G4 chipset with 8GB RAM and packs a 5,100mAh battery supporting 30W fast charging. For photography, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 48MP main sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. A 13MP front camera handles selfies and video calls.

Seven years of updates add long-term value for Indian users

One of the biggest highlights of both Pixel devices is Google’s promise of seven years of software, security and operating system updates. This means buyers can continue receiving new Android features and security patches until 2033.

Industry experts believe such long software support makes the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10a attractive options for Indian users who prefer keeping smartphones for several years instead of upgrading frequently.

With discounts, cashback offers and EMI schemes now active, the latest Pixel sale is being seen as one of the better opportunities for Indian consumers to purchase premium Android smartphones at significantly lower prices.

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