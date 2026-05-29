Hero MotoCorp Set To Launch India’s First 100% Ethanol Motorcycle On June 3: All You Need To Know

Indian two-wheeler manufacturing giant Hero MotoCorp is all set to take a major step towards alternative fuel mobility with the introduction of its first flex-fuel motorcycle in India on 3rd June 2026. The launch will take place in New Delhi in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The upcoming motorbike is likely to become India’s first two-wheeler capable of running on 100 per cent ethanol, known as E100. Hero MotoCorp is the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volume, and this launch marks a genuinely historic moment for both the company and India’s clean fuel journey.

What Makes This Bike Different From Others

Before this launch, flex-fuel motorcycles already existed in India, but with one key limitation. The existing flex-fuel motorcycles from Suzuki and Honda, specifically the Gixxer SF 250 and the CB 300F, are designed to run on E85, which is a blend of 85 per cent ethanol and 15 per cent petrol. Hero’s upcoming motorcycle goes a full step further.

Hero has not yet revealed the name of the model being launched. However, flex-fuel versions of the Hero HF Deluxe and Splendor have already received regulatory approval from authorities. Both are among the most popular and trusted commuter motorcycles in the country, which means whichever model gets the flex-fuel treatment, it will reach a massive audience.

Built Right Here in India

One of the proudest parts of this story is where the technology came from. The engineering framework behind the E100 engine was fully designed and developed locally at Hero’s Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. This is not an imported solution or a borrowed design from a foreign partner. Hero built this from the ground up in India, which aligns directly with the government’s vision of self-reliance in energy.

Hero MotoCorp CEO Harshavardhan Chitale has been clear about the company’s position on this. He said the company supports the government’s call to rapidly accelerate the introduction of flex-fuel vehicles, and that as soon as fuel starts becoming available, the industry can introduce flex-fuel vehicles in the same month.

Why This Matters for India

The timing of this launch aligns with a broader push by the Indian government to aggressively lower its massive crude oil import bill. The government has directed state-run oil marketing companies to rapidly accelerate the rollout of high-blend ethanol pumps across regional fuel networks.

Hero’s CEO also made a point that cuts to the heart of the debate between EVs and ethanol in India. He said that for EVs, the country needs to solve many other ecosystem challenges, whereas with ethanol, the industry can move very rapidly to flex-fuel vehicles. He described it as green from cradle to grave, and from an energy independence point of view, totally Atmanirbhar.

For a country that imports the bulk of its crude oil and has crores of two-wheeler riders on the road every single day, a motorcycle that runs on locally produced ethanol is not just a product launch. It is a statement about what direction India wants to move in.