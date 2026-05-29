Realme P4R To Debut Soon: Dual Chip Setup, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, And Dedicated AI Chip, Check Price And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is all-set to expand its portfolio in the P4 lineup with the launch of the P4R. This will be the seventh phone to join the series. Currently the lineup consists of P4 Pro, P4x, P4 Power, and P4 Lite in both 4G and 5G models. It is also the first R model in the P series, so it is not entirely clear where exactly the handset will sit in terms of hierarchy. There is a Realme P4s rumoured as well, with its launch tipped to take place next month. However, nothing is official yet.

What Makes the P4R Different From the Rest

With so many phones already in the P4 lineup, the obvious question is why add another one. Realme seems to have a clear answer. The Realme P4R 5G is going to be the first smartphone under the Rs 30,000 price range to launch with a dual-chip architecture. That is a genuine first for the budget to mid-range segment in India, and it is the main hook Realme is using to sell this phone.

The dedicated Hyper Vision+ AI chip will work alongside the main processor to enable high frame rate gaming and AI driven visual upscaling. Realme has used a similar dual-chip approach in other P4 series phones but bringing it to a device likely priced under Rs 30,000 is a step further.

Realme P4R Features and Specifications

Realme has officially teased the phone via a Flipkart microsite but has not revealed detailed hardware specifications yet. What has leaked through tipsters gives a reasonable picture. The Realme P4R 5G is expected to arrive in multiple storage variants including 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM with 256GB internal storage.

Colour options are tipped to include Silver Glare, Titanium Glare, and Lavender Glare. All three sound like they are going for a premium look, which fits the slightly elevated positioning of the R branding within the P4 family.

Realme has teased the phone with the tagline “A Real Shift. Are You Ready? The R Evolution is coming.” It is classic Realme marketing, but it does suggest the company wants this phone to feel like a meaningful departure from the rest of the lineup rather than just another variant.

Realme P4R Launch Timeline

While an exact launch date is yet to be announced, a June launch can be expected for the Realme P4R 5G based on earlier details shared by tipsters. Given that the Flipkart microsite is already live and Realme has started active teasing, the wait is likely not going to be very long. The Realme P4s 5G is also expected to launch in June, making it a busy month for Realme fans in India.