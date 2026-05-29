Hero Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 Vs Honda Shine Vs Bajaj Pulsar 125: Which 125cc Commuter Bike Gives You The Best Value In 2026?

Hero MotoCorp has quietly done something quite clever with the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0. It has taken one of India’s most trusted commuter motorcycles, added features that riders have been asking for, kept the price sensible at Rs 86,500 ex-showroom, and sent it back out into a segment it already knows well. For millions of Indian families who depend on a 125cc bike every single day, this update is worth paying attention to.

The Super Splendor has always punched a little above the standard Splendor Plus in terms of size and positioning. The XTEC 2.0 takes that gap further by bringing in connected features that honestly felt out of reach at this price just a couple of years ago.



What Is Actually New and Why It Matters



The first thing you notice on the Super Splendor new model is the full LED headlight. It looks sharper and throws better light at night, which is something that matters on poorly lit roads during an early morning or late evening commute.

The instrument cluster is now fully digital and connects to your phone via Bluetooth. That means call alerts and message notifications show up on the display while you ride, so you are not reaching for your phone at a traffic signal. For a bike under Rs 90,000, that is not a gimmick. It is genuinely useful in daily use.

Under the engine cover, the familiar 124.7cc motor puts out 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm of torque through a five-speed gearbox. Hero is claiming around 72 kmpl of mileage, which is an impressive number even by commuter bike standards. Pair that with a 12-litre tank and you are looking at a range that makes refuelling feel like an occasional event rather than a weekly chore. The Super Splendor 125cc on road price will differ slightly city to city once you factor in registration and insurance, but Rs 86,500 is where it starts.



Super Splendor XTEC Colour Options and Design



The Super Splendor XTEC colour options include fresh dual-tone sporty shades and more understated single-tone finishes, so there is something for younger buyers and for those who prefer a classic look. The updated graphics and body panels make it look noticeably more current compared to the older Super Splendor old model, while still carrying the familiar shape that has built trust over the years. Hero has also added hazard lights with a dedicated switch, which is a small but welcome safety addition for riding in heavy traffic. Suspension is handled by telescopic hydraulic forks at the front and a five-step adjustable setup at the rear, keeping things comfortable on the kind of roads most Indian commuters actually encounter.



How It Compares to Honda Shine and Bajaj Pulsar 125



This is the question most buyers in this segment will ask, so it is worth being honest about where each bike stands.

The Honda Shine is polished, refined, and well-priced at the entry level. It is a bike that rarely gives you trouble and has earned its reputation over the years. But it does not come with Bluetooth connectivity in its standard variants, which puts it behind the Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 on the features front.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 goes after a different kind of buyer. It looks aggressive, carries the Pulsar badge that younger riders love, and feels sporty to ride. If you want a splendor bike that turns heads, the Pulsar 125 is the one. What it does not offer is the same level of fuel efficiency, which for a daily commuter can make a real difference to monthly running costs.

The Super Splendor XTEC 2.0 finds its own space between the two without trying too hard. It is not as bare-bones as the Shine nor as flashy as the Pulsar 125. It is the bike for someone who wants the Super Splendor mileage legacy, a modern connected display, LED lighting, and the quiet confidence that comes from buying from the world’s largest two-wheeler brand. At Rs 86,500, it is a well-considered package for anyone who takes their daily commute seriously.



Also Read: Hero Introduces Super Splendor XTEC 2.0: Updated Styling, Bluetooth Connectivity, And 72Kmpl Mileage, Check All Specs And Price

