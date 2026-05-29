Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Leaks: Wider Screen, Slimmer Design, And Most User-Friendly Foldable, Check All Details

South Korean smartphone manufacturing brand Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its next generation flagship Fold, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. The company has not made any official announcement yet, but a dummy unit of the device has already surfaced online, giving the world its clearest look yet at what Samsung is planning. This is not a small tweak to an existing design. Based on what the leaked dummy unit shows, Samsung appears to be making one of the most significant changes to its Fold lineup since the very first model launched.

A Design That Finally Answers the Critics

One of the most consistent complaints about Samsung’s Fold phones over the years has been the narrow, tall cover screen. When folded, the phone looked and felt awkward in hand, with a front display that was too slim for comfortable one-handed use. Samsung appears to have heard that feedback clearly.

The inner display is expected to feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, which is wider than the existing design and much closer to a tablet or iPad-like experience when unfolded. That change alone could make the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide the most usable large-format foldable Samsung has ever made.

Thinness That Stops You in Your Tracks

Tipster Sonny Dickson, who shared the dummy unit video, described the thinness as insane, saying it is literally an S25 Edge thin when folded. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge measures 5.8mm, which is already one of the slimmest phones available today. A foldable device approaching that level of thinness when closed is genuinely remarkable given how thick previous Fold phones have been.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide is rumoured to have a folded profile of around 9.8mm, which is notably thinner than its competitors in the wide foldable category. When unfolded, the number drops further, making it one of the thinnest large-screen experiences on any device. Samsung’s internal testers are reportedly very fond of this device, which is a good sign that the experience in real use matches what the numbers suggest.

Samsung Vs Apple and What This All Means

The timing of this push matters a great deal. Samsung’s new foldable variant is widely seen as a preemptive move, as Apple is expected to launch its first foldable iPhone Ultra with a similar wide, iPad-like aspect ratio later this year. Samsung has been making foldable phones for years and holds a significant experience advantage. But if Apple enters with a polished first attempt, that head start could shrink quickly.

A July 2026 launch window alongside the standard Fold 8 and Flip 8 is what multiple sources have suggested, with Android 17 and One UI 9 expected on board. Samsung has not confirmed any of this officially, and the dummy unit itself is a rough prototype, not the finished product. But the consistency across multiple leaks from independent sources makes it hard to dismiss. If Samsung delivers what these leaks are showing, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could be the foldable that finally convinces mainstream buyers to make the switch.