Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant is all set to launch new Galaxy A series smartphone on 25th March 2026. As per media reports, the company will be launching Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 models. According to the teaser shared by the company earlier. The teaser portrays the side view of one of the devices showing the power and the volume buttons placed together along a metal frame, while the camera module retains a vertical alignment.

Samsung Galaxy A57 features and specifications

The media reports and experts suggest that the device will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP additional sensor while the front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The device is expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. The device runs on Android 16.

Other features of the device consist of dual-stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to arrive in Charcoal, Icy Blue, Grey, Lilac, and Navy colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A37 features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display. It is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset. The major specification of the device is similar to the Galaxy A57. The device may launch in White, Charcoal, Greygreen, Lavender, and Navy colour options.

In terms of durability, both devices are expected to feature an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water.

The price and other features of the upcoming smartphones are still under the cover, and it will be unveiled during the launch. Also Read: Oppo FindX9 Ultra To Debut Soon: Hasselblad Camera, 7000mAh Camera, And 3,600nits Peak Brightness—Check All Features And Launch Date

