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Home > Tech and Auto News > Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

Samsung will launch the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 on March 25, 2026. Both mid-range smartphones are expected to feature AMOLED displays, Exynos chipsets, solid cameras, and IP68 durability, with full details to be revealed at the event.

Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37
Samsung Galaxy A57 and A37

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 25, 2026 13:57:36 IST

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Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

South Korean smartphone manufacturing giant is all set to launch new Galaxy A series smartphone on 25th March 2026. As per media reports, the company will be launching Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37 models. According to the teaser shared by the company earlier. The teaser portrays the side view of one of the devices showing the power and the volume buttons placed together along a metal frame, while the camera module retains a vertical alignment. 

The company has not unveiled further information regarding the upcoming Galaxy A-series of smartphones. The phone will be launched on 25th March 2026 at 5:30 PM IST. 



Samsung Galaxy A57 features and specifications 

The media reports and experts suggest that the device will feature a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is likely to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1680 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device is expected to feature a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP additional sensor while the front panel features a 12MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device is expected to be packed with a 5,000mAh battery supported by a 45W wired fast charging. The device runs on Android 16. 

Other features of the device consist of dual-stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to arrive in Charcoal, Icy Blue, Grey, Lilac, and Navy colour options. 

Samsung Galaxy A37 features and specifications 

The Samsung Galaxy A37 is expected to feature a 6.7-inch display. It is likely to be powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset. The major specification of the device is similar to the Galaxy A57. The device may launch in White, Charcoal, Greygreen, Lavender, and Navy colour options. 

In terms of durability, both devices are expected to feature an IP68 certification for resistance against dust and water.  

The price and other features of the upcoming smartphones are still under the cover, and it will be unveiled during the launch.

Also Read: Oppo FindX9 Ultra To Debut Soon: Hasselblad Camera, 7000mAh Camera, And 3,600nits Peak Brightness—Check All Features And Launch Date

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Tags: Samsung Galaxy A seriesSamsung Galaxy A37Samsung Galaxy A57

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Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

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Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

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