Oppo FindX9 Ultra To Debut Soon: Hasselblad Camera, 7000mAh Camera, And 3,600nits Peak Brightness—Check All Features And Launch Date

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Oppo has announced its next camera-oriented flagship device, the Oppo Find X9 Ultra. The device will launch in April. However, the company has not confirmed the launch date but media reports suggest that the device will launch on 20th April. The device is going to be the first “Ultra” smartphone from the brand.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Design, Specs, and Features

The company has partnered with Swedish optics maker Hasselblad to deliver an enhanced photography experience. The handset will be equipped with a 10x optical zoom telephoto lens which can capture long-distance shots without losing the details. The teaser also confirms that the device will support a teleconverter.

In terms of design, the upcoming handset will feature a prominent circular “Oreo”-style camera module on the rear panel with four cameras expected. The teaser also hints at a refined curvature along the edges, indicating a premium build and a sleek overall profile.

The handset is likely to feature a primary sensor of 200MP, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor offering 10x optical zoom.

Media reports suggest that the device could feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and peak brightness of 3,600 nits. Additionally, the display has Oppo’s NanoCrystal Glass protection.

The device is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The media reports also suggest that the device will include Oppo’s Trinity Engine for enhanced system optimisation.

The device will be packed with a 7,000mAh battery supported by a 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. The phone will also have IP66, IP68, and IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water. Also Read: Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline