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Home > Tech and Auto News > Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Vivo is set to launch the Vivo V70 FE in India soon as part of its V70 series. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, Dimensity 7360 chipset, 200MP camera, and a large 7,000mAh battery with fast charging. Expected to launch around April 2, it may be priced under Rs 35,000 and sold via Amazon.

Vivo V70 FE to launch in India
Vivo V70 FE to launch in India

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 24, 2026 10:37:01 IST

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Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Vivo is expanding its portfolio in India. The company has confirmed the launch of Vivo V70 FE in India as part of its V70 lineup. The phone is already available in Indonesia and now it will debut in Indian market as third model of the series, alongside the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. The device will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon as the platform has launched a dedicated microsite for the handset. 



Vivo V70 FE Features and Specifications 

The upcoming handset features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset built on a 4nm process paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. 

The smartphone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by a 90W wired fast charging. The device also features IP68 and IP69 certifications for resistance against dust and water.  

In terms of optics, the rear panel features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The front panel of the device offers a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device runs on Android 16 and is likely to provide a balanced combination of performance, battery life, and optics. 

Vivo V70 FE Launch and Availability 

The company has not confirmed the official launch date of the smartphone, but media reports and experts suggest that the device could be launched in India on 2nd April. The phone is likely to be launched in two colour options consisting of green and pink. The reports claim that the device will launch in multiple storage options including 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. 

In terms of pricing, the upcoming handset is likely to be positioned under Rs 35,000. The effective starting price could go around Rs 30,000 with several bank offers and introductory discounts. The phone will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon. 

Also Read: Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline
Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline
Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline
Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

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