Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Vivo is expanding its portfolio in India. The company has confirmed the launch of Vivo V70 FE in India as part of its V70 lineup. The phone is already available in Indonesia and now it will debut in Indian market as third model of the series, alongside the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. The device will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon as the platform has launched a dedicated microsite for the handset.





