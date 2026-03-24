Vivo V70 FE To Debut Soon In India: 200MP Camera, Dimensity 7360 Chipset, And 7,000mAh Battery, Check All Specs, Price, And Launch Timeline

Chinese smartphone manufacturing giant Vivo is expanding its portfolio in India. The company has confirmed the launch of Vivo V70 FE in India as part of its V70 lineup. The phone is already available in Indonesia and now it will debut in Indian market as third model of the series, alongside the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite. The device will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon as the platform has launched a dedicated microsite for the handset.
Looks that slay, Camera that catches every detail, Display that flexes in every shade and performance that never pause.
All set to Slay Every Detail. vivo V70 FE coming soon.#vivoV70FE #PortraitSoPro #SlayEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/0sgmkWhcvh
— vivo India (@Vivo_India) March 23, 2026
Vivo V70 FE Features and Specifications
The upcoming handset features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, 1.5K resolution, and peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset built on a 4nm process paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.
The smartphone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by a 90W wired fast charging. The device also features IP68 and IP69 certifications for resistance against dust and water.
In terms of optics, the rear panel features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 200MP with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The front panel of the device offers a 32MP camera for selfie and video calling.
The device runs on Android 16 and is likely to provide a balanced combination of performance, battery life, and optics.
Vivo V70 FE Launch and Availability
The company has not confirmed the official launch date of the smartphone, but media reports and experts suggest that the device could be launched in India on 2nd April. The phone is likely to be launched in two colour options consisting of green and pink. The reports claim that the device will launch in multiple storage options including 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage and 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
In terms of pricing, the upcoming handset is likely to be positioned under Rs 35,000. The effective starting price could go around Rs 30,000 with several bank offers and introductory discounts. The phone will be available through e-commerce platform Amazon.
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Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
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