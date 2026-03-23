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Home > Tech and Auto News > Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing a facelift for the Mahindra Thar 3-door, featuring a refreshed design inspired by the Roxx, updated styling, and likely the same engine options, with launch details yet to be announced.

Mahindra Thar facelift to debut soon
Mahindra Thar facelift to debut soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 23, 2026 17:04:37 IST

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Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

Indian automotive manufacturing giant Mahindra and Mahindra is gearing up for launch of Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift. The test mule of the upcoming facelift variant has been spotted recently during road tests, which indicates a more premium design direction. The popular SUV was last updated in October 2025 with minor changes. However, the latest sighting suggests a more comprehensive visual overhaul influenced by the Mahindra Thar Roxx. 

Mahindra Thar Facelift Design & Exterior

The Spy images of the upcoming facelift variant reveal noticeable changes at the front. The facelift model adopts styling elements similar to Roxx. These consist of circular LED headlamps positioned with flush with the grille, along with distinctive C-shaped daytime running lights. The grille itself looked reworked, which now features a split design, while the bumper and turn indicators also seem to have been revised. 

The side profile of the SUV remains almost similar, but the media reports suggest that the company will add new alloy wheels. The test mule hints at a design like the Roxx. 

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At the rear, the company has added updated LED tail-lamps with fresh detailing that can be observed while the shape remains vertically oriented. The internal element of upcoming facelift looks more dynamic and contemporary. 

Mahindra Thar Facelift Powertrain 

Media reports and experts suggest that the facelifted Thar is likely to carry forward its existing engine lineup. This consists of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 2.2-litre diesel unit, and a smaller 1.5-litre diesel option for rear-wheel-drive configurations. 

The SUV is expected to carry a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearboxes. Four-wheel drive is expected to remain available with 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines. 

Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Timeline and Price 

The facelift version of Mahindra Thar is likely to be positioned in a slight premium over the current model, which comes at the starting ex-showroom price of Rs 9.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 17.19 lakh. The company has not confirmed the official launch timeline of the facelift variant. 

With leak design similar to Roxx and the claim of enhanced features, the facelifted version of Thar could further strengthen its appeal among both off-road enthusiasts and urban buyers 

Also Read: Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

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Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

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Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline
Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline
Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline
Mahindra Thar Facelift To Debut Soon: Roxx-Inspired Refreshed Design, 6-Speed Manual And Automatic Transmission, And Multiple Engine Options—Check All Details, Price, And Launch Timeline

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