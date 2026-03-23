Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Infinix has recently launched its first device of 2026. Budget smartphones usually have a basic built quality, average screen and even lack performance but the Infinix Note Edge 5G introduces a new design direction for the company with a slim body of 7.2mm, curved AMOLED display and a massive battery with a starting price of Rs 21,999

Infinix Note Edge 5G Design

The handset comes with a slim profile. At just 7.2mm thick and the curved side helps it sit comfortably in the hand. The design of the phone does not appear to be flashy, but it creates a clean and balanced feel during everyday use.

Infinix Note Edge 5G features and specifications

Display: The recently launched handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1600 nits which is perfect for everyday use and even long and immersive session without breaks and distractions. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Processor: The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. This is a mid-range processor launched in 2026. The phone runs perfectly for regular tasks like messaging, browsing, and scrolling on social media. However, the heavy apps lag in the phone. The device has an AnTuTu score of more than 7 lakhs.

OS: The phone runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. The interface carries light and glass-style effects across elements such as the quick settings panel and lockscreen keypad.

The device also offers multiple AI features. One of the key AI tools is the AI Mind Hub, which collects screenshots and gives useful information when needed.

Camera: In terms of optics, the phone features a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel with an f/1.8 aperture and dual flash while the front panel offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. Both the front and rear camera support video recording up to 2K at 30fps.

Battery: The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The device takes around one and a half hours to charge from 0 to 100, and the battery lasts for more than a day with regular use. Also Read: OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India