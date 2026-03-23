Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb dhurandhar 2 Germany ageing population Aditya Dhar Mohsin Naqvi air canada Rajasthan Board 10th result app-based cab drivers protest Gurugram Abu Dhabi breaking news Assam Assembly Election 2026 high octane fuel Pakistan Iran ballistic missiles Iran Strait of Hormuz news Dhurandar 2 can iran use dirty bomb
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto News > Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Infinix recently launched Note Edge 5G with a slim design, AMOLED curved display and a massive battery at a price point of Rs 21,999. Here is a detailed review of the phone you should read before buying it.

Infinix Note Edge 5G Review
Infinix Note Edge 5G Review

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 23, 2026 12:58:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Infinix has recently launched its first device of 2026. Budget smartphones usually have a basic built quality, average screen and even lack performance but the Infinix Note Edge 5G introduces a new design direction for the company with a slim body of 7.2mm, curved AMOLED display and a massive battery with a starting price of Rs 21,999 

Infinix Note Edge 5G Design 

The handset comes with a slim profile. At just 7.2mm thick and the curved side helps it sit comfortably in the hand. The design of the phone does not appear to be flashy, but it creates a clean and balanced feel during everyday use. 

The device comes in three colour options: Silk Green, Stellar Blue, and Lunar Titanium. The devices weigh around 185g. The company has provided a bright green customizable button placed on the side. By default, it activates Infinix’s Folax AI assistant, but users can assign other functions to it as well. While the other buttons and port are almost similar to the rest of the devices. 

You Might Be Interested In

Infinix Note Edge 5G features and specifications 

Display: The recently launched handset features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS 3D curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 1600 nits which is perfect for everyday use and even long and immersive session without breaks and distractions. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. 

Processor: The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. This is a mid-range processor launched in 2026. The phone runs perfectly for regular tasks like messaging, browsing, and scrolling on social media. However, the heavy apps lag in the phone. The device has an AnTuTu score of more than 7 lakhs. 

OS: The phone runs on XOS 16 based on Android 16. The interface carries light and glass-style effects across elements such as the quick settings panel and lockscreen keypad. 

The device also offers multiple AI features. One of the key AI tools is the AI Mind Hub, which collects screenshots and gives useful information when needed. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the phone features a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel with an f/1.8 aperture and dual flash while the front panel offers a 13MP camera for selfie and video calling. Both the front and rear camera support video recording up to 2K at 30fps. 

Battery: The device is packed with a 6,500mAh battery with 45W wired charging. The device takes around one and a half hours to charge from 0 to 100, and the battery lasts for more than a day with regular use. 

Also Read: OnePlus 15T All-Set To Debut: Dual 50MP Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset, And 7,500mAh Battery—Check All Specs And Price In India

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: InfinixInfinix Note Edge 5G

RELATED News

Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6): Expected Release Date, Price In India, Map Details, Characters, Storyline, And Everything You Need To Know

iPhone 17 Pro Max At Lowest Price In India? Here’s How You Can Get It Under Rs 1.37 Lakh, Check Full Offer Details

Is Reddit Down Right Now? Sudden Global Outage Leaves Millions Unable To Access Website And App; Users Panic Online

Oppo A7s 5G Specifications, Price And Features: Dual 50MP Cameras, 6,500mAh Battery, 120Hz Display; 4GB + 128GB At Rs 18,999- Check More Details

BMW Launches M2 CS In India: 3.0-Litre Twin-Turbo Engine, Lighter Build, And Sporty Design—Check All Details And Price

LATEST NEWS

After Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Pakistani Police Launch Search For ‘Ranveer Singh-Coded Indian Spies’ In Lyari Town As Video Goes Viral | Watch

BSNL SET Recruitment 2026: Last Date Extended, Check Eligibility, Apply Now

PSL 2026 Schedule Revised: 44 Matches, Two Venues, Zero Crowds — Full Details Inside

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Who Is Mustafa Ahmed? Ranveer Singh’s Trainer Makes Acting Debut As Spy Rizwan In Dhurandhar 2

Crude Oil Price Surge: Brent Jumps 60% to $112 in 30 Days Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict; India Imports Crash, LNG Supply Hit

Odisha B.Ed 2026 Application Begins: How To Apply Online

IPL 2026: Ishan Kishan Reveals SRH’s 300-Run Plan — Abhishek Sharma And Two Other Batters Named as Key to Achieving Record-Breaking Feat in IPL History

IPL 2026 Full Schedule: BCCI Drops Big Update — Remaining Fixtures Set to Be Announced Before RCB vs SRH Opener

Germany Faces Severe Labour Shortage As Industries Turn To Indian Workers To Replace Retiring Workforce, Opening New Opportunities For Skilled Migrants

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying
Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying
Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying
Infinix Note Edge 5G: 1.5K AMOLED Curved Display, Dimensity 7100 Chipset, And 6500mAh Battery—Check Detailed Review Before Buying

QUICK LINKS