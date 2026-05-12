Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 Collapse Explained: From Prabhsimran’s Alleged Weight Gain to Girlfriend Buzz, Vlogging And Dressing Room Behaviour

Punjab Kings have slumped to poor form as they continue to struggle in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026). Having first gone without a defeat in seven matches, they have now lost four matches in a row in IPL 2026. While chaos continues on the field, things are not right off the field as well. Players are caught in controversies and now a latest report suggests that wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh has gained 10 kg in weight.

What is happening with Punjab Kings?

According to a viral post on X, Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran has gained around 10kgs in recent weeks. The players have become lax. They play games till the morning and avoid going to practice sessions. Players are missing flights, losing games, while they are going through a poor run of form.

Arshdeep strolls Dharamsala streets

In multiple videos doing the rounds on social media, the couple, Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur, were captured as they took a stroll on the streets of Dharamsala, hand in hand. Arshdeep, in one such video, tried stopping someone from filming them.

Shreyas blames fielding for poor form

Skipper Shreyas Iyer pointed to fielding and bowling shortcomings as key reasons behind Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) three-wicket defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL 2026 clash, saying the team fell short of executing their plans on a challenging surface.

The Punjab-based franchise also suffered its fourth consecutive loss in the ongoing IPL edition.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Iyer said the Kings were 30 runs short of a par total given the conditions.

“I won’t beat around the bush; I’ll just say fielding and bowling again. Absolutely, I feel that it was 30 runs more on this wicket considering how the ball was seaming, and there was variable bounce,” he said.

Reflecting on the bowling performance, Iyer admitted that while the pitch offered assistance to seamers, the execution lacked consistency.

“There was absolutely a thought in my mind, but the way the ball was seaming and the way it was helping seamers, I think if we had executed our line and length precisely, we could have been able to extract wickets, but unfortunately again, we didn’t,” he added.

The PBKS skipper also emphasised the importance of disciplined bowling on such surfaces.

“Still into the surface. I always say that the hard length — short of a hard length — is the best ball, especially when a new batsman is coming in. It’s not easy to hit because if you keep repeating those balls, at least one ball gives a chance of mis-hitting, and you can get a wicket. We’ve been short of planning,” Iyer concluded.

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