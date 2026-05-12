IPL 2026: Who is CSK Net Bowler Jishan Adil? Why Did CSK Management Tell Him To Take Down Bowling Videos? New BCCI Rule Explained

IPL 2026: The glitz and glamour of the Indian Premier League (IPL) often masks the rigours of the discipline that is required behind the scenes. But the league has come under scrutiny for its stringent operational protocols after the BCCI cracked the whip on social media following an incident involving Chennai Super Kings (CSK) net bowler Jishan Adil.

Who is Jishan Adil?

Delhi’s talented wrist-spinner Jishan Adil has been a key part of the CSK net bowling setup for the last year. Adil is known for troubling top-tier batters such as CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, and gained massive traction online for his high-quality training footage. Fans got a rare “fly-on-the-wall” view of the hard work that goes into a CSK campaign through his videos.

The Viral Controversy Around Jishan Adil

Adil’s content has been a hit, but the CSK management recently asked him to clean his social media handles of all the training videos. His growing fan base was shocked by the decision. Adil, confirming the development on his Instagram story, wrote:

“Hi everyone, as you all know, I have been posting my bowling videos from the CSK camp and thanks to you all, they all got viral within a few days. Unfortunately, CSK management has asked me to remove the videos from my social media.”

🚨 CSK management asked to remove reels Jishan Adil (net bowler) was making CSK’s batters struggle on his leg spin… and he had uploaded some of those videos on Insta. pic.twitter.com/WqhrhFeryo — Abhinav MSDian™ (@Abhinav_hariom) May 12, 2026

The New BCCI Rule Explained

What happened to Adil is not an isolated incident, but one of many steps taken by the BCCI as part of its “zero-tolerance” stance this 2026 season. Behind closed doors, the board is growing increasingly concerned that “reel culture” could inadvertently leak tactical information, team combinations or sensitive “Player and Match Official Area” (PMOA) details.

The crackdown has already ensnared high-profile figures. There are reports that a former international cricketer working in broadcast was reprimanded for filming near the dugout. The gravity of the situation was explained to TOI by a BCCI source:

“There have been a few breaches by a few commentators. One former international cricketer was found making videos on his phone near the dugout in a tense situation of a match.”

A Heightened State of Vigilance

The BCCI’s concerns are more than just tactical leaks, they are fundamentally about anti-corruption. The board is also trying to plug operational loopholes by denying unauthorised content to team hotels, airports and dressing rooms. Their immediate circles are now being scrutinised and families have been advised against posting real time updates. The message to net bowlers such as Jishan Adil is simple. “Nets are for practice but the secrecy of the ‘Yellow Army’ camp is supreme.

Read More: IPL 2026: Not Girlfriends But Influencers? Why Did BCCI Suddenly Tell Franchises To Slow Down IPL Collaborations