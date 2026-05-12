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Home > World News > UAE Entered US-Iran War? All About Gulf Nation’s Secret Military Strikes

UAE Entered US-Iran War? All About Gulf Nation’s Secret Military Strikes

The UAE reportedly carried out covert military strikes inside Iran in April, according to a report. The report claims the UAE targeted sites including a refinery on Iran’s Lavan Island, making Abu Dhabi the only country besides the US and Israel directly participating in the war against Tehran.

UAE secretly struck Iran during war, targeting Lavan Island refinery amid Gulf tensions. Photos: X.
UAE secretly struck Iran during war, targeting Lavan Island refinery amid Gulf tensions. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 11:40 IST

The United Arab Emirates secretly carried out military strikes inside Iran, according to a new report. UAE becomes the only country besides the US and Israel to directly participate in the war against Tehran. The report by The Wall Street Journal cited sources familiar with the matter and said the UAE targeted sites inside Iran during the recent escalation in the region. Abu Dhabi has not publicly acknowledged conducting the attacks. Among the strikes mentioned in the report was an attack on a refinery located on Iran’s Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf. According to the report, the operation took place in early April, around the same time US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire. 

Where Did UAE Attack In Iran?

The Lavan Island strike was the only specific example cited in the report regarding direct UAE involvement in the war. Iran had acknowledged at the time that the site had come under attack by an unidentified adversary. Tehran later responded by launching missiles and drones toward the UAE and Kuwait, the report added.

Did UAE Use Mirage 2000-9 Jets To Attack Iran?

Separately, EurAsian Times reported last month on the suspected use of Emirati Mirage 2000-9 fighter jets in the attack.

According to that report, the strike was carried out by a Mirage 2000-9 aircraft, a fighter jet operated exclusively by the UAE. Images allegedly showing the aircraft involved in the mission later circulated on social media, although their authenticity could not be independently verified.
Analysts subsequently noted that the aircraft type had been operationally confirmed to be active that morning and was technically capable of carrying out such a mission.

However, other reports citing the UAE Ministry of Defense stated that the Mirage aircraft had instead been deployed to intercept incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Did UAE Join Iran War At Trump’s Insistence?

The report says that Washington reacted positively to UAEs reported participation in the war, particularly after other Gulf countries declined to take an active military role.

The UAE Foreign Ministry declined the newspaper’s request for comment on the reported strikes, but referred to earlier statements asserting the country’s right to respond to attacks from Iran “including militarily.”

In March, several media outlets published reports alleging that the UAE had struck an Iranian desalination plant in retaliation for Tehran’s attacks across the Gulf. Those claims sparked anger among Emirati officials, who denounced the reports as false narratives originating from Israeli media outlets.

Also Read: Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates

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UAE Entered US-Iran War? All About Gulf Nation’s Secret Military Strikes
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