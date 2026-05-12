Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal

Indian-origin British YouTuber Arun Rupesh Maini, known online as MrWhoseTheBoss, has revealed shocking details about his detention in the US, saying he was strip-searched after arriving in the country. During an interview with Dexerto, Maini described the incident as “very violating” and said he was eventually deported back to the UK after spending 26 hours in detention. Maini said the incident took place a few years ago when he travelled to the US for a major content assignment. The YouTuber had reportedly been invited to cover the construction of a high-tech stadium project and was offered $300,000 for the work.

Taken To Backroom By Border Patrol Officers

Maini said he initially felt excited about the assignment. However, the situation changed immediately after he landed in the US, where he was stopped by Border Patrol officers.

“Flew to the US. I got interviewed by the Border Patrol… So they took me to a back room, and they said ‘You can’t take your phone out’,” he said during the interview.

Indian-origin tech YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss says he lost a $300,000 deal after being detained by U.S. border officials, taken into a deeper room, strip-searched and deported following a 26-hour ordeal. He also claimed his phone was confiscated and only returned after his… pic.twitter.com/92L6Aj9kQK — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) May 12, 2026

According to Maini, he was unable to inform the sponsors waiting for him because authorities had taken him into a restricted area and prevented him from using his phone.

“So I had all these people like the sponsors waiting for me, and I couldn’t tell them that I’d been pulled into this room,” he said.

MrWhoseTheBoss Says He Was Strip-Searched

The YouTuber said the questioning soon became more intense, with officials allegedly becoming increasingly accusatory.

“They [the Border Patrol] started to become really accusatory. And eventually, they took me into a deeper room. I was scared at this point. All the guards were armed,” Maini said.

Mrwhosetheboss says he was detained in the U.S. for 26 hours and deported after entering under the Visa Waiver Program for a paid filming project. This happened to one of the biggest tech creators in the world. He claims:

• Strip search

• 26 hours alone in a cell

• No… pic.twitter.com/hDvrh4cusQ — Tech Ultimatum (@TechieUltimatum) May 11, 2026

He further revealed that he was then strip-searched after being taken into a holding cell.

“They took me into a cell, took all my clothes off, and felt around in all sorts of ways,” he said.

Maini described the experience as deeply distressing and said it left a lasting impact on him.

26 Hours in Detention Before Deportation

After the search, Maini said he was eventually allowed to put his clothes back on, but authorities still did not return his phone.

“Eventually, they let me put my clothes on again. But they still didn’t give me my phone,” he recalled.

The YouTuber spent 26 hours in detention and said he was unable to contact his family during that period. According to him, his relatives had no idea where he was until much later.

Following more than a day in confinement, Maini said he was placed on a flight back to the United Kingdom.

“I got deported,” he told Dexerto. “And they didn’t even give me my phone till the flight had taken off.”

Who Is Arun Rupesh Maini Popularly Known As MrWhoseTheBoss?

Arun Rupesh Maini is an English YouTuber best known for creating technology-related content, including smartphone reviews, gadget comparisons and tech experiments. He runs the popular YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss, which currently has more than 22.5 million subscribers.

The content creator married his longtime friend Dhrista in 2024 after the couple got engaged in 2023.

In 2024, MrWhoseTheBoss set a new Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest smartphone replica. The oversized model, inspired by Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, measured 6.74 feet tall.

This scaled-up version of an iPhone 15 Pro Max was created by @mrwhosetheboss and @DIYPerks 📱 pic.twitter.com/vqhjMqTA0S — Guinness World Records (@GWR) September 6, 2024

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