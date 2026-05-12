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Home > World News > Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal

Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal

Popular tech YouTuber Arun Rupesh Maini has revealed that he was strip-searched and detained for 26 hours in US. MrWhoseTheBoss said US Border Patrol officers stopped him at the airport, confiscated his phone and prevented him from contacting sponsors or family members. The British-Indian creator was eventually deported back to the UK.

MrWhoseTheBoss reveals he was strip-searched, detained for 26 hours and deported from the US during work trip. Photos: X.
MrWhoseTheBoss reveals he was strip-searched, detained for 26 hours and deported from the US during work trip. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 09:58 IST

Indian-origin British YouTuber Arun Rupesh Maini, known online as MrWhoseTheBoss, has revealed shocking details about his detention in the US, saying he was strip-searched after arriving in the country. During an interview with Dexerto, Maini described the incident as “very violating” and said he was eventually deported back to the UK after spending 26 hours in detention. Maini said the incident took place a few years ago when he travelled to the US for a major content assignment. The YouTuber had reportedly been invited to cover the construction of a high-tech stadium project and was offered $300,000 for the work.

Taken To Backroom By Border Patrol Officers

Maini said he initially felt excited about the assignment. However, the situation changed immediately after he landed in the US, where he was stopped by Border Patrol officers.

“Flew to the US. I got interviewed by the Border Patrol… So they took me to a back room, and they said ‘You can’t take your phone out’,” he said during the interview.

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According to Maini, he was unable to inform the sponsors waiting for him because authorities had taken him into a restricted area and prevented him from using his phone.

“So I had all these people like the sponsors waiting for me, and I couldn’t tell them that I’d been pulled into this room,” he said.

MrWhoseTheBoss Says He Was Strip-Searched

The YouTuber said the questioning soon became more intense, with officials allegedly becoming increasingly accusatory.

“They [the Border Patrol] started to become really accusatory. And eventually, they took me into a deeper room. I was scared at this point. All the guards were armed,” Maini said.

He further revealed that he was then strip-searched after being taken into a holding cell.

“They took me into a cell, took all my clothes off, and felt around in all sorts of ways,” he said.

Maini described the experience as deeply distressing and said it left a lasting impact on him.

26 Hours in Detention Before Deportation

After the search, Maini said he was eventually allowed to put his clothes back on, but authorities still did not return his phone.

“Eventually, they let me put my clothes on again. But they still didn’t give me my phone,” he recalled.

The YouTuber spent 26 hours in detention and said he was unable to contact his family during that period. According to him, his relatives had no idea where he was until much later.

Following more than a day in confinement, Maini said he was placed on a flight back to the United Kingdom.

“I got deported,” he told Dexerto. “And they didn’t even give me my phone till the flight had taken off.”

Who Is Arun Rupesh Maini Popularly Known As MrWhoseTheBoss?

Arun Rupesh Maini is an English YouTuber best known for creating technology-related content, including smartphone reviews, gadget comparisons and tech experiments. He runs the popular YouTube channel MrWhoseTheBoss, which currently has more than 22.5 million subscribers.

The content creator married his longtime friend Dhrista in 2024 after the couple got engaged in 2023.

In 2024, MrWhoseTheBoss set a new Guinness World Record for creating the world’s largest smartphone replica. The oversized model, inspired by Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max, measured 6.74 feet tall.

Also Read: Why Donald Trump Is Taking Elon Musk and Tim Cook To China Amid Rising US-China Tensions

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Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal
Tags: Arun Rupesh Mainihome-hero-pos-5MrWhoseTheBosstech newsUK newsus border patrolus newsWorld news

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Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal

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Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal
Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal
Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal
Detained, Strip-Searched, Deported: Indian-Origin YouTuber MrWhoseTheBoss Narrates Shocking 26-Hour US Ordeal

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