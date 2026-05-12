Billionaire Les Wexner, Founder Of Victoria’s Secret, Is Now Unredacted And Listed As A Co-Conspirator

Billionaire Les Wexner, the founder of Victoria’s Secret, has once again come under public scrutiny after his name was reportedly unredacted in documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to claims made by US Representative Ro Khanna, Wexner’s name had previously been blacked out in official records but now appears in an FBI-linked document describing him as a “co-conspirator.” The revelations have reignited attention on Les Wexner’s long and controversial association with Epstein, including claims that he gave Epstein power of attorney and access to a Manhattan mansion during the years they worked closely together.

The controversy grew after Khanna and Republican Congressman Thomas Massie reviewed unredacted files at the US Department of Justice. After spending nearly two hours examining the records, Khanna publicly revealed the names of six men whose identities had earlier been hidden in the Epstein-related documents. Massie later shared images online which allegedly showed that a 2019 Justice Department record had removed redactions covering Les Wexner’s name and photograph in a file linked to Epstein.

Decades-long connection with Jeffrey Epstein now back in spotlight after document revelations

The renewed focus on Les Wexner has largely centred around his professional and personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which reportedly lasted for around two decades between 1987 and 2007. During that period, Epstein handled major financial matters for Wexner and was given extraordinary authority over parts of his business and personal affairs.

Reports say that Les Wexner had granted Epstein power of attorney. Epstein also reportedly received access to a Manhattan mansion connected to Wexner. These details have long drawn attention because of Epstein’s later criminal convictions and the wider allegations surrounding his network. In 2019, Wexner publicly distanced himself from Epstein and stated that Epstein had “misappropriated” money from him. However, the latest claims about the unredacted documents have once again placed Les Wexner’s relationship with Epstein under intense public discussion.

Retail empire behind Victoria’s Secret turned Les Wexner into one of America’s richest businessmen

Leslie “Les” Wexner, now 88, is widely known as the businessman who built one of America’s biggest retail empires. He founded L Brands, the company behind major retail chains including Victoria’s Secret, Abercrombie & Fitch and Bath & Body Works.

Born on September 9, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, Les Wexner is the son of Henry Wexner, a Russian immigrant. From relatively modest beginnings, he went on to become one of the wealthiest businessmen in the United States and is often described as Ohio’s richest individual. According to Forbes, his estimated net worth stands at around $9 billion.

From a $5,000 family loan to a billion-dollar fashion empire

Les Wexner’s journey began in 1963 when he borrowed $5,000 from his aunt to start a women’s clothing store named The Limited. The Limited focused on quickly selling women’s fashions. Due to fast-growing demand, The Limited expanded rapidly throughout America.

The Limited was listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1969 under the symbol LTD. Wexner diverted a lot of back cash into brand expansion and improving his place in the retail sales industry during the 1970s. Wexner’s greatest turning point occurred in 1982 when he purchased Victoria’s Secret for $1 million at a time when that company was struggling financially. After Wexner took over, he turned it into one of the top fashion retailers in the world.

Political attention around Epstein files continues to grow in United States

The latest developments surrounding the Epstein-linked files have intensified political debate in the United States, especially over why several names remained redacted for years. Claims that “redactions had been protecting him” have become a major talking point online after the alleged unmasking of Les Wexner in the documents.

While no fresh charges related to the matter were announced in the latest disclosures, the renewed attention around Les Wexner, his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, and the newly revealed records is expected to keep the controversy in public focus for the coming days.

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