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Home > Sports News > BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video

BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video

Relive the historic moment Bangladesh secured their first-ever home Test win over Pakistan. Read about Litton Das’ viral stump-mic sledge that triggered Mohammad Rizwan’s "brain-fade" dismissal and see how the WTC 2025-27 standings have shifted for India, Pakistan, and the Tigers.

BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video. Photo: Floki- X
BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video. Photo: Floki- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 01:21 IST

BAN vs PAK: Pakistan cricket suffered a historic and humiliating low on Tuesday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. But it was a moment of psychological destruction caught on the stump microphone that defined the match as Bangladesh claimed a monumental 104-run victory, their first ever Test win over Pakistan on home soil. Bangladeshi glovesman Litton Das was the protagonist and his scathing assessment of Mohammad Rizwan’s reputation appeared to have triggered a catastrophic “brain-fade” for the Pakistani star.

The drama unfolded on Day 5 as Pakistan tried hard to save the match. Sensing the tension, Litton Das decided to play on Rizwan’s fears of the fans’ reaction back in Karachi and Lahore. Litton’s words were broadcast in Bangla to the world and an instant social media firestorm was created.

“They are trying to save the Test now. They have no chance to win. Back home in Pakistan, Rizwan is a bit of a bad guy. His reputation is such that if he goes out trying to hit a big shot, he won’t even be able to set foot back in the country,” Litton said.

The taunt seemed to paralyse Rizwan’s decision making. Moments later the veteran batsman came up with one of the most embarrassing dismissals of his career. Rizwan inexplicably shouldered arms to a ball coming straight at his stumps from Nahid Rana. He was clean-bowled for a mere 16 runs, looking a shadow of the player who had scored a gritty 59 in the first innings.

The “nightmarish” show on the pitch summed up a dark day for Pakistan. Until August 2024, the two countries had never shared a Test result that did not go Pakistan’s way. The visitors now have a dismal three-match losing streak to the Tigers. Bangladesh had the psychological edge throughout the series and Litton’s specific targeting of trolling was the final nail in the coffin for a demoralised side.

The defeat has had a significant fallout in the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) standings. Bangladesh has now leapfrogged Pakistan to take fifth place while the visitors have dropped to sixth. Even India benefited from the outcome, climbing to fourth in the cycle. For Pakistan, the defeat is a historic low but for Rizwan, the sting of Litton Das’ viral words may take much longer to fade than the bruises of the loss itself.

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BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video
Tags: BAN vs PAKBangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test 2026Litton Das Mohammad Rizwan sledgeLitton Das stump-mic viral quotePakistan historic loss to BangladeshRizwan clean bowled brain-fadeWTC 2025-27 points table update

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BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video

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BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video
BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video
BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video
BAN vs PAK: Litton Das Trolls Mohammad Rizwan With Viral Reputation Taunt as Pakistan Suffer Historic Test Defeat in Dhaka: WATCH Viral Video

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