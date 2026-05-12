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Home > Brand Desk > DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

Notice Alleges Distorted Facts, Sensationalism and Persistent Misreporting

DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages
DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

Published By: Newsx Branddesk
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 23:08 IST

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has issued a legal notice to one of India’s leading Hindi daily newspapers, seeking damages of 200 crore for alleged defamation. The notice, sent on 12/05/2026, accuses the media house of publishing a series of articles that, according to DDCA, contained distorted facts and sensationalised narratives, severely damaging the reputation of the cricket body.

As per the notice, DDCA claims that consistently misreported events and matters connected to the association. The articles in question allegedly presented information out of context and with a bias, thereby misleading the public and casting aspersions on the DDCA’s functioning. The legal notice also asserts that such reporting was not merely accidental but part of an ongoing pattern with an ulterior motive to tarnish the association’s image in the eyes of the public and stakeholders.

Citing multiple instances of what DDCA describes as ‘malicious reporting’, the notice demands an unconditional public apology in addition to the financial compensation. The cricket body has also warned of further legal action should the newspaper fail to comply with its demands within the stipulated timeframe.

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The legal notice has been formally addressed to management, including its CEO, editor, and the concerned journalists responsible for the contentious articles.

Meanwhile, the development has sparked discussions in media and legal circles about journalistic responsibility and the boundaries of press freedom. While yet to officially respond to the notice, the case is likely to set a significant precedent regarding the accountability of media outlets in reporting factual and balanced news.

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DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

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DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

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DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

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DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages
DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages
DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages
DDCA Sends Legal Notice for Defamation, Claims ₹200 Crore in Damages

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