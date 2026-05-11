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Home > Brand Desk > Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why

Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why

Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why

Published By: NewsX Brand Desk
Last updated: Mon 2026-05-11 17:35 IST

The biggest nightmare for people between the age of 20 – 30 is to lose hair. Nothing can disturb a person as much as losing hair at such a young age. Of course, it is too early to lose hair for anyone. Most men tend to experience mild to severe hair fall by this age, and in extreme cases they even get bald spots or receding hairline. But most of them fail to understand the real cause of their hair loss. Worry not, the experts at Neoaesthetica Lucknow have got you covered. Dr Roshan Singh, Medical Director, Neoaesthetica Hair Clinic, Lucknow spoke about the causes of hair loss in young Indians. 

Speaking about the rising number of hair loss cases among young Indians, Dr. Roshan said, “Hair loss in people aged 20–30 has increased pretty dramatically in the last decade. It is often linked to a mix of reasons, which also include lifestyle, health, poor nutrition, in addition to genetic factors.”

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He said, “Earlier people at such early age used to experience hereditary hair thinning, also known as Androgenetic Alopecia. It can start as early as your 20s and often leads to gradual thinning or a receding hairline. But today that’s not the only cause of hair loss among young Indians. Their fast-paced lifestyles, high stress levels, intense work pressure, nutritional deficiencies, crash dieting, poor sleep, hormonal imbalances and frequent use of styling tools and chemical treatments are all playing a significant role in the rise of hair loss today.” 

Further he added, “These days people only focus on prompt outcomes. Say for instance, somebody has to go for an office party, the best solution they see is styling. They use hair styling tools so much so that their roots get week eventually. And I am talking about both males and females. Another major cause is stress (be it any, work, life, family, finance, etc.). Stress has become new norm now. Constant stress not only impacts your mental well-being, but also has significant impact on overall appearance. It often triggers hair shedding, also known as Telogen Effluvium. If it continues for a very long time, person start to experience significant hair thinning, leading to baldness or bald spots.”

He also added, “Whenever a patient in their 20s or 30s comes to us, the first thing we assess is their lifestyle. Definitely, if it’s not because of genetics, then poor lifestyle is the main factor playing role here. Only after understanding the root of the hair loss, we determine personal treatment plans for them. Sometimes medicines and other topical treatments can help control hair fall and promote healthier hair growth.However, they work only in rare cases. Then we finally suggest them to undergo a hair transplant treatment. But only undergoing a hair transplant doesn’t guarantee long-lasting results. We encourage our patients to adopt a healthy lifestyle to achieve the best results for life.” 

Lastly, Dr. Roshan suggested that hair loss in 20s can be reversed if addressed early. Identifying the root cause—whether it’s stress, nutrition, hormones or genetics—is key to controlling it. In addition, a balanced diet, proper hair careand timely medical advice can make a significant difference in one’s life.

About Neoaesthetica

Neoaesthetica is a renowned hair transplant clinic in Lucknow. The brand offers high-quality hair transplant services. All their treatments are performed by highly qualified and trained surgeons who possess immense experience. Some of their most advanced treatments include, FUE Hair Transplantation, FUT Hair Transplantation, DHT Hair Transplantation, DHT-Sapphire Hair Transplantation, Scalp Micropigmentation and so on. Each treatment varies depending on the underlying cause, individual condition, and severity of hair loss. If you are looking for a long-lasting hair transplant results with minimal downtime, then Neoaesthetica, Lucknow is the place to go! 

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Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why

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Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why

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Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why
Why Hair Loss is Increasing Among Young Indians (Age 20–30) – Experts from NEOAESTHETICA Explain Why
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