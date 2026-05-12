JK Maxx Paints Unveils New Campaign “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” Featuring Akshay Kumar

National, 25th April 2026: JK Maxx Paints, backed by the rich legacy and excellence of JK Cement Limited, has launched its new brand campaign, “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo”, featuring for the first time ever its brand ambassador, Akshay Kumar. This marks the next phase of growth for the brand through its association with the Bollywood superstar. This also builds on the strong foundation established by its flagship product JK Wallmaxx Putty, bringing its core promise to life through a relatable and engaging campaign narrative.

Building on a strong consumer insight, the campaign addresses one of the most common yet overlooked challenges homeowners face – the stress and confusion associated with painting their homes. From selecting the right products to ensuring durability, finish, and long-term performance, the process often becomes overwhelming. With the “Maxx Karo, Relax Karo” campaign, JK Maxx Paints positions itself as a brand that simplifies this journey by offering reliable, high-performance solutions that empower consumers to make the right choices with confidence, resulting in beautiful, long-lasting walls.

Conceptualised in a light-hearted and humorous tone, the new TVC film showcases social gatherings where Akshay Kumar plays the host who responds to every question, no matter how unrelated, with the same answer: “JK Maxx”. This creates confusion among his friends, while his wife appears to understand the reason behind it. A flashback then reveals his own home painting experience, where every expert recommendation across putty, primer, and paint consistently pointed to JK Maxx. The repetition leaves such a strong impression that it becomes his default answer to everything.

Backed by decades of trust and technical expertise, JK Maxx Paints offers a complete wall solution across every stage, from surface preparation to the final coat, ensuring confidence, performance, and ease for homeowners. Through this campaign, Akshay Kumar embodies the brand’s core values of dependability, reassurance, and simplicity, reinforcing the idea that just choosing the right paint brand removes the stress from the entire painting process.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Nitish Chopra, Business Head – White Cement and Paints said, “Consumers today are often faced with too many choices when it comes to home beautification products – from selecting the right putty and primer, to selecting the right paint. With ‘Maxx Karo, Relax Karo’ campaign, our focus is on simplifying this decision-making process by offering a complete, end-to-end solution backed by the trusted legacy of JK WallMaxX Putty and JK WhiteMaxX Cement. With this campaign, JKMaxx Paints is reinforcing the promise of reliability, consistency, and performance across every stage of the painting journey, so consumers don’t have to second-guess their choices. Akshay Kumar’s credibility and mass appeal perfectly embody these values, helping us bring our message of credibility, trust and simplicity to homes across India.”

“We understand that painting a home is an emotional journey, and today’s consumers are looking for reliability, and results they can feel confident about. With ‘Maxx Karo, Relax Karo’ campaign, JK Maxx Paints aims to offer that reassurance, helping homeowners make choices with ease. Having Akshay Kumar as the face of the campaign adds to the brand’s credibility and relatability. We are confident that this light-hearted narrative will connect well with consumers, influencers and channel partners alike” said Mr. Amandeep Malhari- Head of Marketing, – White Cement and Paints.

The integrated campaign will be rolled out across television, OTT, CTV, digital, social media, outdoor, and retail touchpoints.

About JK Maxx Paints

JK Maxx Paints Ltd. a subsidiary of JK Cement Ltd, is committed to providing a comprehensive range of home beautification products. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the company offers a wide range of products across the entire spectrum of the decorative paints category; that caters to the customers across economy, premium, and luxury segments. Since its inception, JK Maxx Paints has expanded its presence across 17 states in India.

For more information, please visit the JK Maxx Paints website – https://jkmaxxpaints.com/