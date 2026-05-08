Why Your Personal Loan Interest Rate Is Higher Than Others?

When applying for a personal loan, many borrowers notice that their approved interest rate is different from what others receive. This often leads to confusion, especially when loan amounts and lenders seem similar. Personal loan interest rates are not fixed for everyone and depend on several individual factors. Lenders assess each applicant’s financial profile, credit history, income stability, and repayment capacity before deciding the final rate. Even small differences in these factors can lead to noticeable variations in the interest rate offered, making it important to understand the factors that influence your personal loan pricing.

The CIBIL Score: The Primary Factor Influencing Interest Rates

The credit score has the most direct and measurable impact on the personal loan interest rate across all lender types. Most lenders use defined rate bands that link directly to credit score ranges. A score of 750 or above usually places the borrower in the lowest-risk category and qualifies them for the most competitive rates.

A score between 700 and 749 is generally still eligible for approval, but it may attract a slightly higher rate compared to top-tier borrowers. Scores below 700 often lead to further rate increases, while very low scores may result in rejection depending on the lender’s criteria.

Even small differences in score can have a meaningful impact. For example, a score of 748 versus 752 may place a borrower in different pricing tiers, resulting in a noticeable difference in total interest paid over the loan term. Improving repayment discipline, reducing credit utilization, and ensuring timely payments are the most effective ways to move into a better rate category over time.

Employment With a Non-Premium Employer

Lenders classify employers into different risk tiers based on factors such as company size, financial stability, and industry type when assessing eligibility for a low-interest personal loan. Employees of large listed companies, government bodies, public sector undertakings, and established multinational firms are generally seen as lower risk. This is because their income is considered more stable.

Employees of smaller private companies, unlisted firms, or businesses in unstable sectors are placed in a higher risk category. This can happen even if their income and repayment history are similar to those of those working in larger organizations.

This categorization is a systematic lender policy, not an individual judgment about the employer’s quality. Borrowers at non-premium employers can partially offset the rate impact by demonstrating longer continuous tenure with the same organization, clean banking records, and a lower fixed-obligation-to-income ratio, all of which independently signal repayment stability.

High Existing Debt Load

When applying for a low-interest personal loan , a high existing debt load can significantly affect the rate offered. When a large portion of monthly income is already tied up in existing EMIs, lenders see limited repayment capacity. This signals a higher risk if income or expenses change unexpectedly, which could lead to a higher interest rate.

For example, a borrower with three active loans and a fixed obligation-to-income ratio of 45 percent is likely to receive a higher rate than someone with the same income and credit score less obligation-to-income ratio.

The most effective way to improve this is to reduce FOIR before applying. Paying off a small loan or paying down a portion of credit card debt can help. Even reducing monthly EMIs by ₹3,000 to ₹5,000 can improve the borrower’s risk profile and lead to better loan pricing.

Short Income or Business History

Lenders prefer borrowers with a stable income or business history because it indicates they are more likely to repay the loan on time. If someone has only been in a job for a few months, even with a good salary, lenders may view their employment as less stable than that of someone who has worked at the same company or in the same field for several years.

For self-employed individuals, a business that is less than two years old is usually considered higher risk than an established one with a steady track record.

In general, salaried applicants with at least 2 years of continuous employment and self-employed applicants with 3 years of consistent income records are considered more reliable by lenders.

Loan Amount and Tenure Extremes

The loan amount and repayment period (tenure) also affect the interest rate you receive. When the loan amount is small and the tenure is very short, lenders may charge a slightly higher rate because their processing costs remain the same while the repayment period is limited.

On the other hand, very large loan amounts with long repayment periods can also carry higher rates, since the lender assumes risk for a longer period, increasing the likelihood of default.

In most cases, a balanced tenure of 24 to 48 months with a loan amount that matches your income level helps avoid these extremes. At this stage, your credit score and income profile play a bigger role in deciding the final rate.

For example, lenders like Tata Capital offer personal loans with competitive interest rates to eligible borrowers, along with online tools, such as a personal loan EMI calculator, that help applicants compare different loan amounts and tenures before applying.

Conclusion

Personal loan interest rates vary from one borrower to another because lenders consider several personal factors before determining the final rate. Your credit score, income stability, existing debt, employer type, and loan amount and tenure all play an important role in this decision. This is why two people applying for the same loan may still get different interest rates.

The positive side is that many of these factors can be improved over time. Maintaining a good credit score, managing debt well, and having a stable income can help you get better loan terms in the future. Understanding these factors can help you plan better and make smarter borrowing decisions.