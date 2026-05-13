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Home > World News > Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes

Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes

Pakistan says it has prepared an emergency airlift plan for Hajj pilgrims if the suspended US-Iran conflict resumes and disrupts regional travel.

Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes (Photo: AI)
Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes (Photo: AI)

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 22:06 IST

Pakistan has said it has developed an emergency evacuation plan for thousands of Hajj pilgrims should the war between the US and Iran flare up again and shut down air travel in West Asia.

Pakistan’s Religious Affairs Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said the country has contingency plans to ensure the safe return of Pakistani pilgrims and that they are in place should host country Saudi Arabia withdraw its support for their continued safety. The Pakistani government said the plan had been developed in tandem with Saudi officials and Pakistani diplomatic missions across the region.

Why Is Pakistan Concerned?

The concern comes in the wake of the 2026 Iran war, which began after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in February and was followed by subsequent missile and drone attacks against the US and Israel across the Gulf region. As a ceasefire has been in place since April, officials are concerned that rebels may again shut down airspace and limit travel across the region.

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The earlier stages of the hostilities had already resulted in: flight cancellations across Gulf nations, temporary airspace restrictions, shipping disruptions in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz, rising oil and jet fuel costs, worries about the safety and transportation of pilgrims.

Over 179,000 Pakistani Pilgrims to Arrive This Year

Pakistan is one of the world’s largest Hajj pilgrim-sending countries. Politicians said more than 60,000 Pakistani pilgrims have already arrived in Saudi Arabia, and over 179,000 more are expected to arrive for Hajj in 2026 under government and private schemes. Pakistan launched its pre-Hajj flight operations on April 29, and the process will last until May 21. The majority of pilgrims this year will be travelling under Saudi Arabia’s “Route to Makkah Initiative,” which permits immigration and customs clearance before departure from Pakistan itself.

What Is The Emergency Plan?

Pakistani authorities have not publicly disclosed evacuation procedures, but the minister said the government is saying a lot with Saudi civil aviation agencies, the Pakistani embassy in Riyadh, the Pakistan foreign ministry and the Saudi interior and foreign ministries.

Officials said the goal was to rapidly fly in or carry all pilgrims off-site if air travel in the region again became unsafe.

Rising Costs And Widening Hajj Concerns

The ongoing geopolitical tensions have also pushed up costs for the Hajj around the world. According to reports, jet fuel prices have spiked worldwide since the start of the conflict, and several governments have been forced to raise Hajj travel costs for pilgrims. Analysts warn of an escalation between the US and Iran that could again affect airports, commercial flights and shipping lanes throughout the Middle East, threatening millions of travellers and pilgrims travelling to Saudi Arabia this year.

Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available reports, official statements, and media coverage available at the time of publishing. The geopolitical situation in West Asia remains fluid, and travel advisories, Hajj operations, or evacuation plans may change depending on future developments and official government decisions.

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Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes
Tags: Haj 2026Hajj pilgrims PakistanIran conflict newsMiddle East tensionsPakistan breaking newsPakistan emergency planSaudi Arabia Hajj newsUS Iran war

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Haj At Risk? Pakistan Prepares Emergency Airlift Plan If US-Iran War Resumes
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