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Home > World News > ‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower

‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower

Plans for a 91-storey Trump Tower in Australia’s Gold Coast have been scrapped amid geopolitical tensions and backlash linked to Donald Trump’s brand after the Iran war.

‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower (Photo generated by AI)
‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower (Photo generated by AI)

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 19:10 IST

Plans to build a massive Trump-branded skyscraper on Australia’s Gold Coast have officially been shelved just months after the ambitious project was unveiled. The proposed 91-storey Trump Tower in Surfers Paradise was expected to become Australia’s tallest building and the first official Trump Organisation development in the country. The collapse of the A$1.5 billion project has now triggered a public blame game between the developer and the Trump Organisation, with both sides offering sharply different reasons behind the sudden decision. The controversy comes at a time when global political tensions surrounding the Iran war continue to impact business and public sentiment worldwide.

Why Was The Trump Tower Project Cancelled?

Altus Property Group chief executive David Young said growing geopolitical instability and changing public perception of Donald Trump played a major role in the decision to walk away from the partnership. According to him, the Trump brand had become increasingly difficult to market in Australia following recent international developments.

He said, “Let’s just say that with the Iran war and everything else, the Trump brand was increasingly toxic in Australia. Some time ago, we knew it was time to part company. It was not about not meeting obligations. There are other luxury brand options for us. The project is live.”

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The proposed tower had generated major attention after being announced earlier this year. While supporters viewed it as a landmark luxury development for the Gold Coast, critics strongly opposed the branding and political associations tied to the project.

Public reaction remained deeply divided from the beginning. More than 120,000 people reportedly signed petitions opposing the development, while only around 3,500 signatures were collected in support of the project.

ALSO READ: Trump Suggests Possible Relief On Russian Oil Curbs, Says Iran War End Could Lower Prices

Trump Organisation Rejects Developer’s Claims

The Trump Organisation strongly pushed back against the developer’s explanation and claimed the deal collapsed because Altus Property Group failed to meet its financial obligations during negotiations. Kimberly Benza, director of executive operations for the Trump Organisation, accused the developer of repeatedly failing to deliver on commitments linked to the agreement.

She said, “After months of negotiations and empty promise after empty promise, on a supposed A$1.5bn project, Altus Property Group was unable to meet the most basic financial obligation due upon the execution of the agreement.” Despite the collapse of the Gold Coast project, the Trump Organisation indicated it still remains interested in future opportunities in Australia if suitable partnerships emerge later.

What Was Planned For The Trump Tower?

The luxury development, announced in February, was designed as a 335-metre skyscraper overlooking Surfers Paradise. The tower was expected to include high-end hotel rooms, luxury residential apartments, retail outlets, restaurants and an exclusive beach club. Construction was tentatively scheduled to begin in August 2026. However, promotional material related to the development has now reportedly been removed from the Trump Organisation’s official website, signalling the complete end of the partnership for now.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Heads To China For Key Trade Discussions, May Raise Iran Concerns With Xi Jinping

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‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower

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‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower
‘Trump is Toxic’: Why Australia Junked Plan To Build 91-Storey Trump Tower
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