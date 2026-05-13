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Home > Sports News > RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders?

RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders?

Who will win RCB vs KKR today? Get our expert toss and match prediction for IPL 2026 Match 57 at Raipur. Discover the winning probability, head-to-head stats, and why the toss could decide the fate of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction. Photo IPL Media
RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction. Photo IPL Media

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 18:24 IST

RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction: High-octane IPL 2026 drama heads to its business end as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) prepare to take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 57. This clash of fortunes will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. RCB are perched high in the table while KKR are in a desperate ‘do-or-die’ battle to keep their playoff hopes alive.

RCB vs KKR: The Current Standings and Stakes

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been the team to beat this season, led by Rajat Patidar. They are second on 14 points from 11 matches and are one win away from officially clinching a playoff spot. In great form they beat Mumbai Indians in a last ball thriller with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Krunal Pandya as heroes.

Kolkata Knight Riders on the other hand have had the ultimate comeback story of 2026. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side has bounced back well with four successive wins after a disastrous run of five matches. KKR currently sits eighth on the table with 9 points, and will have to win all their remaining games if they are to have any chance of finishing in the top four. A loss tonight would probably end their tournament.

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RCB vs KKR Toss Prediction: Why Fielding First is Vital

Toss at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur will be a game changer. Historically, this venue has been a chaser’s paradise, with teams batting second winning more than 65 percent of the matches.

The pitch at Raipur is known to be slow and low as the game progresses but the evening dew factor makes things incredibly difficult for bowlers to grip the ball in the second innings. Don’t be surprised if the captain who wins the toss doesn’t pause for a second before deciding to bowl first. RCB won their last game here while chasing and KKR demolished Delhi Capitals while batting second recently.

RCB vs KKR Head-to-Head and Key Battles

  • Total Matches: 36
  • KKR Wins: 20
  • RCB Wins: 15
  • No Result: 1

Despite KKR having the historical advantage, RCB’s squad depth in 2026 is formidable. The key battle will be between KKR’s explosive opener Finn Allen who just smashed a 47-ball tonne and RCB’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar who is currently the Purple Cap leader with 21 wickets. Also, the middle-overs battle between Sunil Narine and Virat Kohli will likely set the tone for the game.

RCB vs KKR Winner Prediction: Who Takes the Points?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the favourites to win this game despite KKR’s massive momentum and four-match winning streak. We have given RCB a 58.7% chance of winning the match based on their recent performance, while KKR have a 41.3% chance.

RCB’s bowling attack with Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar is perfectly suited for the long boundaries in Raipur. Finn Allen and Sunil Narine are in dangerous form for KKR, but RCB’s ability to win close games and their superior squad balance gives them the edge. Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure a close win and progress to the IPL 2026 Playoffs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article including match predictions, toss analysis and player statistics is for informational and entertainment purposes only. We endeavour to give accurate predictions based on current league positions and historical data. However cricket is an unpredictable sport and results can change quickly due to on pitch conditions, last minute team changes or weather interruptions.

Read More: Naya Raipur Stadium Weather Update Today, RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Today Match: Will Rain Abandon at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium? Pitch Report, Conditions Here

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RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders?
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RCB vs KKR Winner and Toss Prediction: Who Will Win Today IPL 2026 Match Between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders?
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