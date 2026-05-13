Where to Watch WNBA Games (May 13)? Full Schedule, Live Stream and Start Time in IND, PAK, UK, US, UAE, AUS & World

WNBA Games (May 13): Games for the 2026 WNBA Season will take place again on Wednesday, May 13. There will be four thrilling matches on the league calendar. Teams such as the Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Chicago Sky, and Golden State Valkyries will feature in the upcoming matches.

WNBA Games

The other key match-up of the night involves the Las Vegas Aces playing against the Connecticut Sun. After such an impressive start to their season, the Las Vegas Aces are looking to keep their momentum up. One of the other key matches of the night involves the Chicago Sky going head-to-head against the expansion team Golden State Valkyries.

So far, the Golden State Valkyries have shown a lot of potential, having managed to win their first home game against the Phoenix Mercury. Finally, basketball fans should not miss out on the Indiana Fever-Los Angeles Sparks game, which promises to be a highly anticipated national event later that night.

How to Watch the WNBA Games

WNBA viewers can catch their Wednesday games through USA Network and WNBA League Pass channels. Some games will be aired live on other streaming channels that broadcast USA Network. The league has kept growing in terms of television and streaming presence, especially as the demand for women’s basketball continues to rise globally, through the 2026 season.

Indian fans of the WNBA can watch the games through the NBA League Pass on Prime Video, which is available as an add-on package for Amazon Prime Video India. There is the Standard Plan, which is charged at ₹219 per month, and this package offers you access to the game on one device together with NBA TV. The Premium Plan charges ₹329 per month and offers streaming to the game on three devices as well as offline viewing capability. You can buy the Team Pass at ₹199 per month.

WNBA Games Schedule for 13 May (ET)

Matchup Time (ET) TV/Streaming Seattle Storm vs Toronto Tempo 7:00 PM League Pass Las Vegas Aces vs Connecticut Sun 8:00 PM USA Network Chicago Sky vs Golden State Valkyries 10:00 PM WNBA League Pass Indiana Fever vs Los Angeles Sparks 10:30 PM USA Network

WNBA Games Schedule for 13 May (IST)