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Home > Entertainment News > Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: India Total Reaches ₹7 Crore Amid Steady Run

Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: India Total Reaches ₹7 Crore Amid Steady Run

Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: The action movie from Hollywood performs decently in the Indian market because of the great performance of the actors and good fight scenes.

Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6
Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 18:15 IST

The action fantasy Hollywood film “Mortal Kombat II” continues to perform successfully in Indian cinemas on its Day 6 by recording solid collection figures. The movie is based on the famous video game series with the same name and has been successful at drawing viewers because of its high-level fight scenes, visuals, and inclusion of fan-favorite characters. Based on the available information, the movie has recorded a collection figure of ₹0.10 crore on Day 6 in India, bringing the movie’s total Indian net collection figure to ₹7 crore.

Mortal Kombat II Box Office Day 6: India Collection Reaches ₹7 Crore

The Indian premiere of Mortal Kombat II was seen on the screens on May 8, and the film received favorable reviews. The film earned about ₹1.30 crore on its first day and showed further improvement over the weekend.  According to the reports the movie has earned around ₹5.40 crore in its first three days.

Mortal Kombat II Box Office Day 6: Fans Reactions

One of the reasons that have contributed to the steady performance of the film is its action-oriented storyline. The film has received appreciation for its fight scenes, battle sequences based on video games, and visual effects. Karl Urban in the role of Johnny Cage has become the talk of fans owing to his performances. The film also has cameo appearances from characters that appeared in the 2021 film Mortal Kombat.

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Mortal Kombat II Box Office Day 6: Performance

Moreover, the movie has been a success across the globe. According to the reports, Mortal Kombat II generated an estimated revenue of $63 million during its opening week worldwide. It premiered in North America with gross earnings of over $38 million and was ranked second in the box office charts for that particular week, with The Devil Wears Prada 2 at the top. 

Mortal Kombat Franchise Timeline 

  • 1992: Mortal Kombat was initially launched by Midway Games and gained popularity due to its intense fighting sequences and distinctive characters.
  • 1995: Mortal Kombat premiered in theaters and was embraced as a cult classic by video game enthusiasts.
  • 1997: Mortal Kombat: Annihilation debuted as the sequel and was not well-received by both spectators and critics.
  • 2021: Mortal Kombat relaunched the series with cutting-edge graphics, intense action sequences, and an entirely new set of characters.
  • 2026: Mortal Kombat II followed the sequel story arc and reintroduced some of the most popular characters at theaters around the globe.

Mortal Combat II performance in India: 

Day India Net Shows Occupancy
Day 1 (1st Friday) ₹1.40 Cr 4,543 9.9%
Day 2 (1st Saturday) ₹2.15 Cr 4,667 11.9%
Day 3 (1st Sunday) ₹1.85 Cr 4,513 11.4%
Day 4 (1st Monday) ₹0.75 Cr 3,689 8.9%
Day 5 (1st Tuesday) ₹0.74 Cr 3,638 10.1%
Day 6 (1st Wednesday) ₹0.10 Cr  1,702 7.3%
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Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: India Total Reaches ₹7 Crore Amid Steady Run
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Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: India Total Reaches ₹7 Crore Amid Steady Run

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Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: India Total Reaches ₹7 Crore Amid Steady Run
Mortal Kombat II Box Office Collection Day 6: India Total Reaches ₹7 Crore Amid Steady Run
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