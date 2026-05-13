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Home > Entertainment News > Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide

Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide

Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Kara starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, arrived in theatres with strong expectations

Kara Box Office Collection Day 13
Kara Box Office Collection Day 13

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 17:05 IST

Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Kara’, starring Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju, arrived in theatres with strong expectations. The film generated considerable buzz ahead of its release. However, it has not completely matched the hype, and its box office performance has remained moderate.

Earnings of Kara on Day 13 Increase to 81 lakh

As per the report by Sacnilk, the movie ‘Kara’ collected Rs 81 lakh on its 13th day in theatres, and this was its second Tuesday. This shows an improvement of Rs 4 lakh compared to the earnings on its second Monday when it collected Rs 77 lakh. On the other hand, the movie had collected more money over the weekend, especially on its second Sunday, which totalled Rs. 1.33 crore.

Breakdown of Kara’s box office collection for each day:

  • Day 11: Second Sunday – Rs 1.33 crore
  • Day 12: Second Monday – Rs 77 lakh
  • Day 13: Second Tuesday – Rs 81 lakh
  • Gross Collection Crosses Rs 51.17 Crore Worldwide
  • So far, the film ‘Kara’ has grossed Rs 35.31 crore in net collection from the Indian market. The gross collection in India is Rs 40.67 crore.

This movie has also earned Rs 10.50 crore through foreign markets. After adding the amount, the total gross collected from across the globe stands at Rs 51.17 crore within 13 days of release.

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Total Box Office Collection:

  • India Net Collection: Rs 35.31 crores
  • India Gross Collection: Rs 40.67 crores
  • Foreign Gross Collection: Rs 10.50 crores
  • Total World Gross Collection: Rs 51.17 crores
  • Survival drama film during Gulf war period

The setting for Kara is the coastal town of Ramanathapuram, which is located in the Tamil Nadu region and experiences an acute shortage of fuel during the Gulf War in 1991.
The protagonist of the drama is Karasamy, a man who has abandoned his past due to the perilous circumstances surrounding it. With the situation worsening, he is compelled to face the past he has shunned. During 16 days, he does everything in his power to save those who depend on him.

Public Reaction & Review: Dhanush’s Performance Stands Out

‘Kara’, which was directed by Vignesh Raja, is highly appreciated for its emotional touch. Some people think that the scenes set in the village are not fast enough, but most viewers found Dhanush’s acting to be the best part of the movie.

“Blockbuster…Vera-level interval block”, one Twitter user stated. Another tweet said, “Dhanush is the pride of Indian cinema.”

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Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide
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Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide

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Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide
Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide
Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide
Kara Box Office Collection Day 13: Dhanush Film Earns ₹81 Lakh, Crosses ₹51.17 Crore Worldwide

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