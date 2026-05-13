NEET UG Paper Leak Accused Sent To Jail: What Next For Shubham Khairnar

Shubham Khairnar, the medical student arrested from Nashik, has been sent to police remand in the NEET paper leak scandal.

Officials said that Shubham Khairnar is a student of Bachelor of Medical Sciences at Bhopal University. He resides in Indiranagar, Nashik, with his family, and his age is around 30 years. He is originally from Nandgaon taluka in Nashik district. He reportedly received a physical copy of the ‘guess paper’ in Nashik a few days prior to the ‘NEET’ exam on May 3 & handed a soft copy to someone in Haryana.

The arrest of Khairnar reportedly took place around noon when he was going to the temple for darshan. He had also supposedly altered his appearance and even shaved his hair to stop people from identifying him. He couldn’t, however, cover up his identity and was arrested by the police after they were able to recognise his face from old photos.

NEET Paper Leak Scandal: Who is the mastermind?

According to sources, Manish Yadav is the mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scam. Currently, he has been arrested by the authorities. Another person involved in this matter is Rakesh Mandawariya. According to the police, he is the one who distributed the papers.

ALSO READ: Who Is Shubham Khairnar? Nashik Student Arrested In Explosive NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case