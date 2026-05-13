How Jana Nayagan’s Release Delay Has Sparked Massive OTT Battle After Vijay’s Win In Tamil Nadu Chief Elections

JANA NAYAGAN RELEASE: Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has been facing trouble for long time, but it looks like things have taken a 360-degree turn after the actor-turned-politician won the Tamil Nadu elections and became the new chief minister of the state. OTT platforms are now fighting to scoop the film and have apparently turned into a full-blown war. It was initially believed that the OTT and theatrical release would be smooth, but thing have changed. The movie has continued to have huge market value despite the setbacks, as Vijay is immensely popular.

When will Jana Nayagan release? OTT platforms battle it out

According to trade circles, the fam Tamil Nadu heiligh could be linked to the air price levels as public in Vijay has turned to be even monger after their political debuts.

As of May 2026, Jana Nayagan is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run. The agreement, however, has been clouded by release delays with rumours pointing at a tough fight in obtaining the streaming rights amid challenges experienced during the film production and the lead actor’s political victory.

What is the controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan release?

Clearing the air on this matter, the producer of Jana Nayagan and CEO of KVN Productions, Venkat K Narayana, recently provided insight into the matter. When asked about the release schedule of Jana Nayagan, Venkat explained, “We are all eagerly waiting for Jana Nayagan to make its way to theatres. We have our own process which we need to follow. As soon as we get the certification from the CBFC, we will immediately put the movie on theatres.”

He also considered the fact that the political experience of Vijay has somehow given an additional dimension to the name of the film. Venkat stated, “In fact, everybody is raising the same question. Also, they wanted us to change the title to ‘Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.”

Jana Nayagan censor row

As of early 2026, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, starring Thalapathy Vijay, encountered many problems related to the release of the film since a censor row emerged owing to some political issues in the last week of January 2026. Now the movie is being certified by the revising committee of censors since a resolution to stop the legal tussle was taken in February 2026.

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