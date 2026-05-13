Why Was Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Medanta Hospital?

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on Wednesday, was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday informed that Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi had a routine medical checkup at the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram today and is now back home.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi was admitted to the Medanta Hospital. Earlier on March 24, Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi due to fever and is currently undergoing treatment for a systemic infection. The hospital stated that Gandhi was admitted at 10:22 PM on Tuesday and is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections in the stomach and urinary tract.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, arrived at the hospital. He had cancelled his scheduled visit to Kerala due to her health concerns.

Gandhi, virtually addressing a rally held in Kozhikode, said that he could not attend the rally in person as his mother was hospitalised in New Delhi.

#UPDATE | Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi had a routine medical checkup at Medanta Hospital and is now back home: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh https://t.co/k5k2WHtk2s — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

“I would have liked to come here, but I was forced to stay in today and was unable to come. Yesterday, my mother was hospitalised and I, as a son, was quite worried about her, so I decided to stay with her. I know that the people of Kerala will understand this. Last night, I was extremely worried about my mother’s health. The whole night, I was only comforted by one thing. I was comforted by a nurse from Kerala who came in every hour to check on my mother,” he said.

Before this, the veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital’s gastro department.

(With inouts from ANI)

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