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Home > Education News > PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

The Punjab School Education Board has declared the PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 today, May 13, on its official website.

PSEB Class 12 Results 2026
PSEB Class 12 Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 13:02 IST

The PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 has been announced by the Punjab School Education Board and is available now on its official website. Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 12 examinations are eligible to download their scorecards online from pseb.ac.in using their respective login credentials. The board officials announced the results in a press conference and at the same time, released details about the overall pass percentage, district-wise performance, and list of students who topped the board examinations. The Punjab Board Class 12 examinations were conducted between February 17 to April 4, 2026. Approximately 2.84 lakh students appeared for the board examinations at nearly 2,200 centres across the state. 

Where to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 Online

Candidates can check their results on the official website pseb.ac.in. As the results are now released on the official website, the direct link to Class 12 Result 2026 has been posted on the website’s home page. Candidates only need to provide their roll number and date of birth to see their results.

How To Download PSEB Class 12 Result 2026

Students are advised to follow the below steps for downloading their Punjab Board Class 12 result online:

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  • Go to pseb.ac.in
  • Click PSEB 12th Result 2026 link on the homepage
  • Enter login details
  • Click submit to view the result
  • Download the scorecard
  • Print and keep it for future reference

Students are advised to double-check the details mentioned in their scorecard after downloading it.

What were the details revealed in the press conference

Board officials revealed several details about the performance in the Class 12 examinations during the official press conference, including the overall pass percentage, stream-wise pass percentage, district-wise ranking, and the identity of class toppers. Board officials also briefed the media on the evaluation procedure and general performance trends of students this year. Merit details and category-wise performance statistics are to be uploaded separately on the website.

How to Check PSEB 12th Result 2026 through SMS, DigiLocker and UMANG

In addition to the official website, students can check the results through other digital platforms. For SMS service, candidates can send their roll numbers in the given format to the official number of the board, and the result will be sent to their mobile phones. DigiLocker and the UMANG app will also host the digital marksheets, and students will be able to access and download their marksheets anytime.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on the PSEB 12th Marksheet 2026

The provisional marksheet will contain the name, roll number, DOB, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained and qualifying status. It will also contain the school name and examination year. Students should check all the information carefully and inform schools or board authorities if there is any mistake in their marks sheet. The board has ensured a smooth and transparent result process through multiple platforms for easy access by all the candidates.

Also Read: LIVE| CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE 12th Result Release Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

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PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
Tags: psebPSEB 12th Marksheet 2026PSEB 12th Result 2026PSEB Class 12 Result 2026PSEB resultPunjab Board Class 12 result 2026

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PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet
PSEB Class 12 Result 2026 Declared at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Official Portal; Direct Result Link, and Steps to Download Marksheet

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