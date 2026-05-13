No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

Nobody will ideally want to visit a prison, let alone spend time inside the four walls of a jail. However, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, the Chanchalguda Central Prison on Tuesday introduced an immersive programme that allows ordinary citizens to experience life inside a prison for 12 or 24 hours. The initiative, named Feel the Jail and branded as Jail Anubhavam, has been launched alongside the new Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda. The programme is aimed at creating awareness about law, discipline, prison administration, and inmate rehabilitation, particularly among young people.

Why Has Telangana Government Launched Feel the Jail Initiative?

Under the programme, participants will stay inside specially recreated prison cells, consume jail food, and follow routines similar to those followed by inmates in order to understand the realities of jail and the value of personal freedom.

Authorities have prepared three recreated prison cells for the experience, two for men and one for women. One of the barracks has been designed as a high-security cell modeled on those typically used for hardened criminals, Naxalites, and terror accused.

The rooms maintain a restrictive environment to replicate actual prison conditions. Each cell contains only basic essentials, including a bed, blanket, plate, drinking glass, water pot, and a partially covered washroom area.

Ticket Prices And Booking Details

According to officials, the 12-hour prison stay has been priced at Rs 1,000, while the 24-hour experience costs Rs 2,000. Bookings for the programme are being accepted through the official portal.

Telangana Prisons authorities described the Chanchalguda initiative as a more organised and interactive version of earlier prison-experience models.

Telangana Governor Calls Prisons ‘Centres Of Reform’

The initiative was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who said prisons should be viewed as “centres of reform and transformation.”

Calling for a progressive approach to correctional systems, the Governor stressed that societies must focus not only on punishment but also on rehabilitation and providing second chances to offenders.

Prison DGP Soumya Mishra said the immersive experience and museum were conceptualised to promote awareness, empathy, and respect for the law, especially among younger generations.

“The initiative marks a new chapter in the state’s correctional reforms and will help the public better understand prison administration and inmate rehabilitation,” Mishra said.

Museum Shows Evolution Of Prison System

The newly opened Jail Museum highlights the evolution of prisons from the Nizam era to modern correctional practices.

The museum features old prison shackles and cells, details about prison industries and rehabilitation programmes, and stories of noted prisoners such as Bhakta Ramadasu and Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu.

It also documents the contribution of prisoners to the construction of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.

Fifth Such Interactive Prison Facility In India

Prisons Offering Interactive Experience In India

Officials said the Chanchalguda Prison Museum has become the fifth facility in India to offer an interactive prison experience. Similar concepts already exist at institutions including the Alipore Jail Museum, Bengaluru Central Jail Museum, Cellular Jail, and Goa Central Jail Museum.

According to officials, the Chanchalguda model was inspired by the earlier “one-day jail experience” introduced at the Sangareddy Heritage Prison Museum, which had drawn significant public attention.

Also Read: Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

