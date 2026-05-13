LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET Chanchalguda Jail gold duty austerity measures LizLaz Dileep Raj age akhilesh yadav marco rubio chinese-president uae weather Nashik NEET
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

In Telangana, the Chanchalguda Central Prison has launched Feel the Jail, an immersive programme allowing citizens to experience prison life for 12 or 24 hours. The initiative aims to spread awareness about law, prison administration, discipline, and inmate rehabilitation through recreated jail conditions and routines.

Telangana launches ‘Feel the Jail’ at Chanchalguda Prison, letting citizens experience life inside a jail cell. Photo: AI.
Telangana launches ‘Feel the Jail’ at Chanchalguda Prison, letting citizens experience life inside a jail cell. Photo: AI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 10:26 IST

Nobody will ideally want to visit a prison, let alone spend time inside the four walls of a jail. However, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in Telangana, the Chanchalguda Central Prison on Tuesday introduced an immersive programme that allows ordinary citizens to experience life inside a prison for 12 or 24 hours. The initiative, named Feel the Jail and branded as Jail Anubhavam, has been launched alongside the new Jail Museum at the State Institute of Correctional Administration (SICA) in Chanchalguda. The programme is aimed at creating awareness about law, discipline, prison administration, and inmate rehabilitation, particularly among young people.

Why Has Telangana Government Launched  Feel the Jail Initiative?

Under the programme, participants will stay inside specially recreated prison cells, consume jail food, and follow routines similar to those followed by inmates in order to understand the realities of jail and the value of personal freedom.

Authorities have prepared three recreated prison cells for the experience, two for men and one for women. One of the barracks has been designed as a high-security cell modeled on those typically used for hardened criminals, Naxalites, and terror accused.

You Might Be Interested In

The rooms maintain a restrictive environment to replicate actual prison conditions. Each cell contains only basic essentials, including a bed, blanket, plate, drinking glass, water pot, and a partially covered washroom area.

Ticket Prices And Booking Details

According to officials, the 12-hour prison stay has been priced at Rs 1,000, while the 24-hour experience costs Rs 2,000. Bookings for the programme are being accepted through the official portal.

Telangana Prisons authorities described the Chanchalguda initiative as a more organised and interactive version of earlier prison-experience models.

Telangana Governor Calls Prisons ‘Centres Of Reform’

The initiative was inaugurated by Telangana Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who said prisons should be viewed as “centres of reform and transformation.”

Calling for a progressive approach to correctional systems, the Governor stressed that societies must focus not only on punishment but also on rehabilitation and providing second chances to offenders.

Prison DGP Soumya Mishra said the immersive experience and museum were conceptualised to promote awareness, empathy, and respect for the law, especially among younger generations.

“The initiative marks a new chapter in the state’s correctional reforms and will help the public better understand prison administration and inmate rehabilitation,” Mishra said.

Museum Shows Evolution Of Prison System

The newly opened Jail Museum highlights the evolution of prisons from the Nizam era to modern correctional practices.

The museum features old prison shackles and cells, details about prison industries and rehabilitation programmes, and stories of noted prisoners such as Bhakta Ramadasu and Dasarathi Krishnamacharyulu.

It also documents the contribution of prisoners to the construction of the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam.
Fifth Such Interactive Prison Facility In India

Prisons Offering Interactive Experience In India

Officials said the Chanchalguda Prison Museum has become the fifth facility in India to offer an interactive prison experience. Similar concepts already exist at institutions including the Alipore Jail Museum, Bengaluru Central Jail Museum, Cellular Jail, and Goa Central Jail Museum.

According to officials, the Chanchalguda model was inspired by the earlier “one-day jail experience” introduced at the Sangareddy Heritage Prison Museum, which had drawn significant public attention.

Also Read: Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative
Tags: Chanchalguda Jailfeel the jailhome-hero-pos-8jailprisonPrison ReformsTelangana news

RELATED News

Prateek Yadav And Aparna Yadav’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘You Ruined My Family’ To ‘We Are Champions’

Who Was Prateek Yadav’s Mother Sadhna Gupta? All About Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife

Prateek Yadav Death Reason: How Did Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son And Aparna Yadav’s Husband Die?

Who Was Prateek Yadav? Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Son, Aparna Yadav’s Husband Passes Away At 38 In Lucknow

Sanatan Must be Eradicated: Udhayanidhi Stalin Reiterates Controversial Statement In Vijay’s Presence | Watch

LATEST NEWS

Cannes 2026: Demi Moore’s Viral Toned Arms Steal Spotlight On Red Carpet, Sparking Global Frenzy Over Her Ageless Hollywood Physique

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Gold Erupts After Government Duty Shock; India’s Yellow Metal Market Sees Massive Rally; Check Gold Prices In Your City Now

TANCET CEETA PG Answer Key 2026 Out at tancet.annauniv.edu, Check Direct Link and Steps to Download Answer Key

Why India Raised Gold, Silver Import Duty And What It Means For You | Explained

PM Modi Cuts Convoy, WFH Push In UP, Ministers Taking Metro: What’s Behind Extreme Measures

Who Is LizLaz? German Model Claims Media Tried To Defame Virat Kohli, Says ‘I Won’t Lie For …’

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Finally Sees Green! Sensex Jumps, Nifty Crosses 23,450 as Metal Stocks Shine

Cannes 2026: Kelly Rutherford Turns Heads In Daring Sequined Gown With Underwear-Baring Detail, Red Carpet Moment Goes Viral

PSEB Class 12th Result 2026 Expected Shortly at pseb.ac.in: Check Punjab Board Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Marksheet Download Steps

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative
No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative
No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative
No Crime Needed, This Telangana Jail Lets You Live Like A Prisoner For Just Rs 1,000 | All About Feel The Jail Initiative

QUICK LINKS