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Home > Offbeat News > Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

In Telangana’s Mahabubabad, parents Lalu and Sukkamma honor their deceased son by performing his “wedding” ritual every year. What began as personal grief evolved into a village tradition tied to Sri Rama Navami, blending mourning, faith, and cultural unity.

Telangana Parents Turn Son’s Tragic Love Story Into Sacred Annual Wedding Ritual
Telangana Parents Turn Son’s Tragic Love Story Into Sacred Annual Wedding Ritual

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 31, 2026 13:28:18 IST

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Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

The people of Mahabubabad in Telangana display their parental love through their dedication to their deceased child, which powers their dedication to life. Lalu and Sukkamma have dedicated their lives to the sacred tradition of performing a “wedding” for their son.

The couple dedicated their lives to maintaining their love for each other after their relationship faced destruction through social disapproval, which resulted in two fatal suicides.

The community mourning tradition developed from its original private state when it became a village event that combined personal grief with the religious celebration of Sri Rama Navami.

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Spiritual Mandate

The unusual customary practice originated from the powerful emotional state that combined mourning with sacred guidance. After her son Ram Koti passed away, together with his partner Sukkamma, she had a vision in which her son asked for a spiritual connection.

The parents built a special shrine at their home because they believed this vision to be a divine command. The sanctuary contains sacred images that show the young couple seated together to represent their everlasting union.

The parents have achieved their healing process through their son’s unreturned affection, which they now view as a holy experience, and they maintain that the deceased person should be remembered for their meaningful life instead of their tragic death.

Cultural Integration

The community has developed substantial communal importance for the ritual through its connection to Kalyanam traditions, which are observed during Sri Rama Navami. The family conducts their annual wedding ceremony with the same administrative rigor and Vedic precision that major temples employ.

The residents of the area established their cultural identity through the shared experience of a private funeral, which turned into a communal display of support. The villagers and their relatives participate in the celebrations while they present prayers and food offerings to the “bride and groom” idols whom they regard as the gods Rama and Sita.

Lalu and Sukkamma have established their son’s legacy through their yearly tradition because they demonstrate that parents can transform a tale of loss into a significant part of local storytelling.

Also Read: IPS KK Bishnoi Wedding: Mother ‘Breastfeeds’ Son In Rajasthani Ritual Before Baraat, Grabs Attention; Social Media Asks, ‘What Kind Of Tradition Is This?’

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Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

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Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

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Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family
Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family
Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family
Telangana Parents Hold Son’s Wedding Ritual For 22 Years After Tragic Suicide Over Love Rejection By Girlfriend’s Family

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