LSG vs CSK: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings Players Wearing Black Armbands? | IPL Today Match

LSG vs CSK: The caravan of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 moved back again to Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. It is a crucial game for the visitors, Chennai Super Kings, with a playoff berth at stake. However, as Lucknow Super Giants and CSK players were taking the field, it was noticed that the players and even the umpires were wearing black armbands. Due to inclement weather and continuous rains in Uttar Pradesh, over 100 people have lost their lives. In a mark of respect to those, the players and umpires at Ekana Cricket Stadium were seen wearing black armbands. A minute of silence was also observed before the match for those who lost their lives.

Uttar Pradesh Thunderstorms

The most recent statistics show that the tragedy, which affected 26 districts, has so far resulted in 111 fatalities, 72 injuries, 170 animal deaths, and 227 damaged homes throughout the state. With 21 fatalities, Prayagraj was the most severely affected district, followed by Mirzapur (19), Bhadohi (16), Fatehpur (11), and Bareilly (2). The majority of fatalities and injuries, according to officials, were brought on by fallen trees, collapsing buildings, flying items, and wall or roof collapses brought on by the severe storm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on UP Rain Deaths

All district governments have been instructed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to promptly evaluate the damages and guarantee that impacted families receive compensation within a day. Families of the deceased would get Rs 4 lakh in immediate financial support under the relief arrangements. Additionally, officials have been instructed to accelerate reimbursement for animal deaths, crop losses, and other disaster-related damages.

LSG vs CSK Toss Update

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in both teams’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

LSG captain Rishabh Pant said after winning the toss that they chose to bowl first because the pitch looks slightly tacky and difficult for batting. He acknowledged that the team has underperformed this season but stressed that they are focused on building trust, experimenting for the future, and giving maximum effort. Pant added that while there have been positives as well, LSG needs continuous improvement every day, as things haven’t gone their way so far.

CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad said it is a privilege to play in the yellow jersey and noted that the Lucknow venue requires strong performances in both batting and bowling. He observed some early moisture in the pitch and suggested that a score around 170-180 would be competitive if they get a good start. Gaikwad also emphasised that CSK have been in a must-win situation for a while and are focusing on taking each match one at a time.

(With Agency Inputs)

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