Russia is asking India to help ease tensions between the United States and Iran. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thinks India can do this because of its experience and reputation around the world. He said this during a meeting in New Delhi where countries were talking about keeping the region stable. Russia wants India to be a mediator in the term. Russia thinks India is better at this than countries because it is neutral and has a lot of experience. Russia believes India can help the United States and Iran have talks that will lead to lasting peace. India is in a position to do this because it is the head of the BRICS group. This gives India a voice when it comes to bringing countries together to talk. Sergey Lavrov also thinks India is important because it is a buyer of energy and has a lot of influence in the region. He thinks India could host talks between Iran and other countries in the area to prevent things from getting worse.

The Russian minister is making a distinction between term and long-term solutions. He says Pakistan is helping with short-term talks. India can help with long-term peace. This is because India is seen as a country that can balance the interests of countries in the region. Indias leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said times that talking and negotiating is the best way to solve conflicts. India has relationships with both Iran and the United States but it does not usually get involved in their conflicts. India is being careful about how it responds to Russias request because it does not want to take on a role that could be seen as biased.

Russia Backs India as Long-Term Mediator in US–Iran Tensions

Sergey Lavrov has said publicly that he thinks India can play a role in easing tensions between the United States and Iran. He believes Indias reputation and experience make it a good choice for this job. Lavrov has pointed out that other countries may be able to help with short-term talks. India can help build a lasting peace.

India’s Diplomatic Strength and BRICS Position Highlighted

Lavrov has also talked about Indias position as the head of the BRICS group. He thinks this gives India a platform to bring countries together. India is a buyer of energy and has a lot of influence in the region, which makes it a good choice to be a mediator. The Russian minister has suggested that India could host talks between Iran and other countries to prevent things from getting worse.

Pakistan’s Role in Immediate Talks India Seen for Long-Term Stability

Lavrov has made it clear that he thinks Pakistan is better at helping with short-term talks. India is better at long-term peace-building. He thinks Indias role would be more strategic and focused on keeping the region stable. This has started a debate among people who study geopolitics. They are talking about whether India will take on a role in international mediation.

India’s Official Stand: Dialogue and De-escalation

India has always said that talking and negotiating is the way to solve conflicts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said times that countries should talk to each other and try to find a peaceful solution. India has relationships with both Iran and the United States but it usually does not get involved in their conflicts. India is being careful, about how it responds to Russias request because it does not want to take on a role that could be seen as biased.

Inputs From ANI

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