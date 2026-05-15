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Home > World News > How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York

How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York

US authorities have charged a 22-year-old Indian man with running a human smuggling operation that helped migrants illegally enter the United States from Canada through the New York border.

How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York (Picture Via AI)
How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York (Picture Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 17:35 IST

A 22-year-old Indian national has been accused by US authorities of operating a human smuggling network that helped people cross illegally from Canada into the United States through the New York border. According to investigators, the accused, identified as Shivam, coordinated transportation and shelter arrangements for migrants after they entered the US unlawfully.

Smuggling Operation Ran For Months

The officials said the operation was active between October 2024 and June 2025. During this period, Shivam arranged drivers to pick up individuals who crossed the US-Canada border illegally and transport them to locations in northern New York, including hotels and temporary hideouts in Plattsburgh.

Investigators also claimed that drivers were paid for every person transported, while Shivam expected payment for organising the movement of migrants across the region. Authorities believe the operation was part of a larger illegal cross-border network.

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Furthermore, the case is being investigated by American agencies focused on immigration crime and border security. If convicted on all counts, the accused could face several years in prison under US federal law.

The incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over illegal migration routes along the US-Canada border, where authorities have reported a rise in smuggling activity in recent years.

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How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York
Tags: home-hero-pos-8human smuggling caseillegal immigration USIndian national arrested in USmigrant smugglingNew York border smugglingUS Canada border crossing

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How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York

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How A 22-Year-Old Indian Made Millions By Running Human Smuggling Ring In New York
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