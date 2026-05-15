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Home > Regionals News > Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

Twisha Sharma, a 33-year-old woman from Noida, was allegedly found hanging at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal only five months after getting married. Her family has accused her husband’s side of subjecting her to mental torture, domestic abuse and constant pressure.

Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage (Via X)
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 18:10 IST

A 33-year-old woman from Noida, identified as Twisha Sharma, was found hanging at her in-laws’ residence in Bhopal just 5 months after her marriage. The incident has triggered serious allegations from her family, who claim she was facing mental harassment, domestic abuse and pressure from her husband’s family. According to relatives, Twisha had spoken to her mother shortly before her death and reportedly described the difficulties she was facing at her matrimonial home. 

Twisha’s family alleged that the call suddenly ended after her husband entered the room. Minutes later, they were informed that she was “not breathing.” She was later taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Police have registered a case against her husband and mother-in-law under charges related to dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Who Was Twisha Sharma?

Twisha Sharma was a resident of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. She married Bhopal-based advocate Samarth Singh in December 2025 and moved to Madhya Pradesh after the wedding. Family members said she had recently left her job and was struggling emotionally due to alleged harassment at her in-laws’ home.

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Her brother, an Indian Army officer, claimed Twisha had been subjected to mental pressure, humiliation and domestic violence. The family also alleged that she was forced to terminate her pregnancy and was being pressured over financial matters, including investments gifted by her father.

What the Post-Mortem Report Revealed

According to the preliminary post-mortem findings, Twisha died due to hanging. The report also mentioned multiple injuries on her body before death. Samples have been sent for forensic examination, while investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the case.

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Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage
Tags: Bhopal suicide casedowry harassmentNoida woman death caseNoida woman found hangingTwisha Sharma caseTwisha Sharma harassment allegations

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Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

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Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage
Who Was Twisha Sharma? Pregnant Noida Woman Found Hanging At In-Laws’ Home 5 Months After Marriage

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