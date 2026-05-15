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Home > Middle east > Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June

Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June

Flydubai has launched direct flights to Benghazi in Libya from June 17, 2026, becoming the first UAE airline to operate non-stop services on the route.

Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Fri 2026-05-15 11:52 IST

Statement by Flydubai has confirmed that it will begin flights directly connecting Dubai and Benghazi in Libya. This marks an important development for enhancing connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and North Africa. It will be the first airline from the United Arab Emirates to offer non-stop flights on the route. 

The introduction of the new route will contribute significantly towards increasing tourism, business travel, and trade activities in addition to giving passengers better flight choices between the two destinations. The route also represents another move in line with the growth strategy of Flydubai in 2026.

Flights to Begin From June 17

According to the airline, the flights will start flying between the Dubai International Airport and the Benghazi Benina International Airport from June 17, 2026, onward. This is set to occur three times per week from Terminal 3 of the Dubai International Airport.

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The reason the airline cited for introducing this route is the increased need for connectivity between the UAE and Libya. Air travel analysts suggest that this move could be important for enhancing the economic ties and increased traffic between the two nations.

In addition, the introduction of this route would make it possible for passengers traveling from Libya to connect with Flydubai’s extensive network across the world through Dubai airport.

First UAE Airline to Operate the Route

Flydubai officially announced that it would be the first airline company from the UAE to start offering direct flights to Benghazi. This was seen as an important development since there were relatively few airlines serving air routes connecting Libya and other international locations in recent years.

The airline company has continued to grow at a steady pace in Africa, Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Currently, Flydubai flies to more than 135 destinations around the world, adding new routes over the last twelve months.

According to officials from the airline, the new flight to Benghazi was an indication of the efforts by Flydubai to serve under-served markets.

Ticket Prices and Flight Time

From the current analysis, there are signs that the return ticket costs for the Economy Class Lite service on this route will range from AED 4,500 (₹1.02 lakh approx.), while for the Business Class, the costs will range from AED 10,500 (₹2.38 lakh approx.).

It is projected that the trip will last five hours and 15 minutes, which is the quickest method of travel between the two destinations. 

The experts in the industry have forecasted that the new route will be profitable to businessmen, expatriates, and tourists visiting both countries.

Expansion Across Africa

The Benghazi flight is also in line with the overall strategy of flydubai for expanding its network of routes in 2026. The company has been steadily developing more routes as competition heats up within the aviation industry in the region.

Dubai has always been one of the key transit points in the world, and the increasing number of Flydubai routes will definitely help reinforce its status.

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Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June
Tags: Benghazi international flightsdirect flights to Benghazidubai airportDubai aviation newsDubai to Benghazi flightsFlydubaiFlydubai Benghazi routeFlydubai new routeLibya flights from DubaiUAE travel update

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Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June

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Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June
Dubai Airport Flight Update: Flydubai Launches Direct Flights to Benghazi Starting 17th June
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