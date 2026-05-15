UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

If you are going out in the United Arab Emirates today it is going to be really hot and hazy with winds. The weather forecast says that the skies are mostly clear. There is dust around in some parts of the United Arab Emirates and the winds can be very strong up to 40 km/h, which can make it hard to see when you are driving on open roads. The good thing is that the mountains are still nice and cool so they are a place to go to escape the heat this weekend.

Dubai: It Is Going To Be A Day With Some Dust In The Air

Dubai is going to be around 35°C today. The weather in Dubai is mostly clear. You will notice that the air in Dubai is a bit dusty in the afternoon when the winds pick up. It is not too bad enough to make the air feel dry and warm. The evenings in Dubai will be nicer than the daytime because it will be cooler.

Abu Dhabi: It Is Sunny. Hot

Abu Dhabi is going to be very hot with temperatures going up to around 38°C. The sun will be shining brightly all day in Abu Dhabi. There will be winds sometimes in Abu Dhabi. The coastal areas in Abu Dhabi might feel a bit humid. Overall it will be dry and warm in Abu Dhabi.

Sharjah & Ajman: It Is Going To Be Hot With Winds

Sharjah and Ajman will be in the mid to 30s. This is normal for this time of year in Sharjah and Ajman. The wind will be the problem today in Sharjah and Ajman. It might feel stronger at times in Sharjah and Ajman. It will carry dust across the roads and open spaces in Sharjah and Ajman.

Al. Ras Al Khaimah: These Are The Hottest Places

Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah are going to be the places today with temperatures going up to 40°C. In the desert areas of Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah it might even feel hotter in the afternoon. The dry heat and dust together will make it uncomfortable to go outside in the middle of the day in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Fujairah: It Is A Bit Better. Still Warm

Fujairah on the east coast is a bit better than the places because it is cooler. The temperatures in Fujairah will be around the mid-30s. The sea winds in Fujairah will make the air feel nicer. However the humidity in Fujairah might make it feel warmer than it really is.

What To Expect This Weekend: A Small Change, Dust

This weekend it is going to get a bit hotter on Saturday and then it will get cooler on Sunday and Monday in the United Arab Emirates. Do not think that it will be cool and nice, in the United Arab Emirates. There will be winds again which will make the weather change a lot all over the United Arab Emirates.