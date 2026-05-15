LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC congress abu dhabi heat Cricket news CNG Price Hike NEET UG 2026 admit card europe Abdul Halim Khan Padma Jaiswal crude oil congress-party keir starmer OSSSC
LIVE TV
Home > Middle east > UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

The United Arab Emirates is having nice and sunny weather today but it is very hot and dusty. The temperature is around the mid-30s in cities near the sea like Dubai. In places that are not near the sea like Al Ain and Liwa the temperature is around 40 to 42 degrees. There are winds that can make it hard to see in some areas. This is what the weather is usually like at the start of summer. If you want to go somewhere cooler the mountains are a choice, for the weekend. The United Arab Emirates mountains are still pretty cool so they are a place to go to escape the heat.

## UAE Weather Today: Dubai To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape
## UAE Weather Today: Dubai To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-15 11:22 IST

If you are going out in the United Arab Emirates today it is going to be really hot and hazy with winds. The weather forecast says that the skies are mostly clear. There is dust around in some parts of the United Arab Emirates and the winds can be very strong up to 40 km/h, which can make it hard to see when you are driving on open roads. The good thing is that the mountains are still nice and cool so they are a place to go to escape the heat this weekend.

Dubai: It Is Going To Be A Day With Some Dust In The Air

Dubai is going to be around 35°C today. The weather in Dubai is mostly clear. You will notice that the air in Dubai is a bit dusty in the afternoon when the winds pick up. It is not too bad enough to make the air feel dry and warm. The evenings in Dubai will be nicer than the daytime because it will be cooler.

Abu Dhabi: It Is Sunny. Hot

Abu Dhabi is going to be very hot with temperatures going up to around 38°C. The sun will be shining brightly all day in Abu Dhabi. There will be winds sometimes in Abu Dhabi. The coastal areas in Abu Dhabi might feel a bit humid. Overall it will be dry and warm in Abu Dhabi.

You Might Be Interested In

Sharjah & Ajman: It Is Going To Be Hot With Winds

Sharjah and Ajman will be in the mid to 30s. This is normal for this time of year in Sharjah and Ajman. The wind will be the problem today in Sharjah and Ajman. It might feel stronger at times in Sharjah and Ajman. It will carry dust across the roads and open spaces in Sharjah and Ajman.

Al. Ras Al Khaimah: These Are The Hottest Places

Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah are going to be the places today with temperatures going up to 40°C. In the desert areas of Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah it might even feel hotter in the afternoon. The dry heat and dust together will make it uncomfortable to go outside in the middle of the day in Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah.

Fujairah: It Is A Bit Better. Still Warm

Fujairah on the east coast is a bit better than the places because it is cooler. The temperatures in Fujairah will be around the mid-30s. The sea winds in Fujairah will make the air feel nicer. However the humidity in Fujairah might make it feel warmer than it really is.

What To Expect This Weekend: A Small Change, Dust

This weekend it is going to get a bit hotter on Saturday and then it will get cooler on Sunday and Monday in the United Arab Emirates. Do not think that it will be cool and nice, in the United Arab Emirates. There will be winds again which will make the weather change a lot all over the United Arab Emirates.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape
Tags: abu dhabi heatal ain weatherdubai temperaturedusty winds uaefujairah weathergulf weather updatehome-hero-pos-8ncm forecastras al khaimah temperatureuae weatherweekend weather uae

RELATED News

Eid Al Adha 2026 Travel Rush: UAE Residents Can Visit These Visa-Free Countries Easily – Full List Inside

Dubai (UAE) to India Gold Limit 2026: How Much Gold Can You Bring Duty-Free? Customs Rules for Men, Women and Children Explained

Dubai-Pakistan Travel Update: flydubai Cancels Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar Flights Until October

Indian Rupee Keeps Falling, But UAE NRIs Keep Getting Richer Overnight | Here’s How

Dubai News: Parkin Company Installs more than 500 AI Cameras for Smart Parking Across Dubai

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Ketan Bhatikar? Goa Congress Leader Dies Of Snake Bite

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

Google Free Storage Cut Rumors: Will Gmail, Drive & Photos Storage Drop From 15GB to 5GB?

Adani Enterprises Share Price In Focus: Adani Group Stocks Trade Higher Despite Volatile Session; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

IPL 2026, WATCH: Tilak Varma Wins Hearts With Iconic “45” Tribute to Rohit Sharma | PBKS vs MI

Adani Airport Holdings, IHG Hotels & Resorts Sign Five-Hotel Deal; Kimpton Enters India

Indian Army Agniveer Admit Card 2026 Expected Soon at joinindianarmy.nic.in; Check Army CEE Hall Ticket Download Link and Exam Dates

How the Petrol and Diesel Price Hike Is Set to Hit the Wallets of Delhi-NCR Commuters and Metro City Residents | Explained

Noted Psychiatrist Dr Anand Nadkarni Dies At 68 In Thane, Tributes Pour In

IPL 2026, PBKS vs MI: Akash Ambani Gets Angry Over Punjab Kings Fans During Selfie Session – WATCH

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape
UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape
UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape
UAE Weather Today: Dubai Temperature To Stay Around 35°C As Dusty Winds Sweep Across Country, Mountains Offer Cooler Weekend Escape

QUICK LINKS